Freeman wins district title, heading to state

PICKRELL -- The Freeman Lady Falcons swept the first two games of a best-of-three series against Gothenburg to claim a district championship and advance to the Class C State Tournament.

Freeman was the higher seed, so they hosted Gothenburg at Zion Lutheran Church ball field near Pickrell on Saturday. They won the first game 7-3 and the second game 5-3 to stamp their ticket to their first state tournament in program history.

The state tournament starts on Wednesday in Hastings and Freeman (22-7) has earned the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 seed Guardian Angels Central Catholic (22-7) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

With a win, Freeman would play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of No. 2 seed Hastings St. Cecelia (28-7) and No. 7 seed Kearney Catholic (29-6).

On the other side of the Class C bracket, No. 1 seed Bishop Neumann (30-2) opens against No. 8 seed Cozad (24-11) and No. 4 seed Yutan/Mead (27-5) opens with No. 5 seed Malcolm (23-9).

In the first game against Gothenburg on Saturday, Freeman jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Kloey Johnson got the rally started with a lead off double and a bunt single by Cassie Klein put runners at first and second.

Dakota Haner would then reach on an error, which would allow a run to score, making it 1-0.

Gotheburg would tie the game in the top of the fourth. Two singles and a wild pitch led to the run.

Freeman answered immediately in the bottom of the fourth. Maddi Gee led off with a walk and back-to-back bunt singles by Aspyn Haner and Kyla Davison loaded the bases with nobody out. Autumn Schoen's two-RBI single made it 3-1.

Gothenburg would strike out the next two Freeman hitters, but a two-RBI single by Kloey Jonson made it 5-1 and an RBI single by Cassie Klein extended the lead to 6-1.

Gothenburg would answer with two runs in the top of the fifth. Three singles led to the runs, making it 6-3.

Freeman would tack on an insurance run in the sixth inning. With two outs, Johnson singled and went to second on a passed ball. She would score on Klein's RBI single to make it 7-3. Gothenburg would go down in order in the seventh, ending the game.

Johnson led the way for Freeman with a triple, a double, a single, two RBI's and three runs scored. Dakota Haner had three singles and an RBI and Klein had three singles and two RBI's. Schoen had a single, two RBI's and a run scored.

Paige Mahler pitched all seven innings, giving up three runs on 11 hits while striking out 10 and walking none.

In Game 2, Freeman scored three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning to open a 5-1 lead. Gothenburg would score two runs in the seventh, but Freeman held on for the 5-3 win.

Kloey Johnson once again led the offense with a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Dakota Haner had a double and two RBI's. Klein had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Aspyn Haner, Gee and Schoen had a single each.

Mahler pitched all seven innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out six and walking one.

Norris to play top-seeded Omaha Skutt

Norris will have a tough task in their first round game of the Class B State Tournament.

The Lady Titans (17-14) beat Beatrice in the district final on Friday to advance to state. They will be the No. 8 seed in Class B and will play top-seeded Omaha Skutt (29-0) at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Hastings.

With a win, Norris would play at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of No. 4 seed Bennington (25-4) and No. 5 seed Northwest (27-7).

On the other side of the Class B bracket, No. 3 seed Wahoo (27-3) will play No. 6 seed Scottsbluff (29-7) and No. 2 seed Hastings (32-4) will play No. 7 seed Elkhorn (17-14)

Norris is making their third consecutive state tournament appearance and their ninth appearance in program history. They've never reached a state championship game. Last year, they won their first two games before losing their next two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.