Freeman's Dickinson reaches state championship

Freeman senior Brody Dickinson made it all the way to the state championship match of the Class D 160-pound division, but would fall to the No. 1 wrestler in the state.
Dickinson, who was 48-3 and ranked No. 2 in Class D going into the match, lost a 9-0 decision to Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale in the Championship match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Kuester was 43-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class D.
Kuester scored a take down in the final seconds of the first period to take a 2-0 lead. A reversal in the second period extended his lead to 4-0.
Kuester scored a take down and got a near fall in the third period before eventually going on to win 9-0
Dickinson reached the championship round by winning his first two matches by pinfall on Wednesday over Gunner Robertson of Garden County and Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge.
In his semifinal match, Dickinson won a 4-2 decision over Trevin Brecka of East Butler.
Freeman had two other wrestlers competing at state, but both were eliminated Wednesday.
Judd Alberts wrestled in the 152-pound division, and lost his first round match by pin to Levi Lewis of North Central. He then lost his consolation match 6-5 to Tanner O'Brien of Hitchcock County.
Gage Goes wrestled in the 170-pound division. He lost his first round match by pin to Conner Schultz of Hi-Line before losing 11-1 in his consolation match to Jason Burch of Weeping Water.
Meridian had one wrestler qualify for state in Class D. Lane Barton competed in the 126-pound division.
Barton won his first round match 8-2 over Chase Gracey of Mullen, but lost a 17-3 major decision to Zach Dickau of North Central in the quarterfinals. He was then eliminated with a 9-4 loss to Kyler Mosel of Plainview in the consolation bracket.
Class B and C will begin their state tournament on Friday with Class B wrestling in the morning and Class C wrestling in the afternoon.
Consolation rounds, medal matches and finals matches for Class B and C will be on Saturday. Beatrice will have a school record 11 wrestlers competing at state.