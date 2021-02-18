Freeman's Dickinson reaches state championship

Freeman senior Brody Dickinson made it all the way to the state championship match of the Class D 160-pound division, but would fall to the No. 1 wrestler in the state.

Dickinson, who was 48-3 and ranked No. 2 in Class D going into the match, lost a 9-0 decision to Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale in the Championship match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Kuester was 43-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class D.

Kuester scored a take down in the final seconds of the first period to take a 2-0 lead. A reversal in the second period extended his lead to 4-0.

Kuester scored a take down and got a near fall in the third period before eventually going on to win 9-0

Dickinson reached the championship round by winning his first two matches by pinfall on Wednesday over Gunner Robertson of Garden County and Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge.

In his semifinal match, Dickinson won a 4-2 decision over Trevin Brecka of East Butler.

Freeman had two other wrestlers competing at state, but both were eliminated Wednesday.

Judd Alberts wrestled in the 152-pound division, and lost his first round match by pin to Levi Lewis of North Central. He then lost his consolation match 6-5 to Tanner O'Brien of Hitchcock County.