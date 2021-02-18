 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freeman's Dickinson reaches state championship
View Comments

Freeman's Dickinson reaches state championship

{{featured_button_text}}

Freeman senior Brody Dickinson made it all the way to the state championship match of the Class D 160-pound division, but would fall to the No. 1 wrestler in the state.

Dickinson, who was 48-3 and ranked No. 2 in Class D going into the match, lost a 9-0 decision to Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale in the Championship match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Kuester was 43-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class D.

Kuester scored a take down in the final seconds of the first period to take a 2-0 lead. A reversal in the second period extended his lead to 4-0.

Kuester scored a take down and got a near fall in the third period before eventually going on to win 9-0

Dickinson reached the championship round by winning his first two matches by pinfall on Wednesday over Gunner Robertson of Garden County and Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge.

In his semifinal match, Dickinson won a 4-2 decision over Trevin Brecka of East Butler.

Freeman had two other wrestlers competing at state, but both were eliminated Wednesday.

Judd Alberts wrestled in the 152-pound division, and lost his first round match by pin to Levi Lewis of North Central. He then lost his consolation match 6-5 to Tanner O'Brien of Hitchcock County.

Gage Goes wrestled in the 170-pound division. He lost his first round match by pin to Conner Schultz of Hi-Line before losing 11-1 in his consolation match to Jason Burch of Weeping Water.

Meridian had one wrestler qualify for state in Class D. Lane Barton competed in the 126-pound division.

Barton won his first round match 8-2 over Chase Gracey of Mullen, but lost a 17-3 major decision to Zach Dickau of North Central in the quarterfinals. He was then eliminated with a 9-4 loss to Kyler Mosel of Plainview in the consolation bracket.

Class B and C will begin their state tournament on Friday with Class B wrestling in the morning and Class C wrestling in the afternoon.

Consolation rounds, medal matches and finals matches for Class B and C will be on Saturday.  Beatrice will have a school record 11 wrestlers competing at state. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News