Frerichs, Perrett qualify for state cross country

SEWARD -- The Beatrice girls cross country team is sending two freshmen to next week's NSAA State Cross Country Meet in Kearney.

Josie Frerichs finished 13th in the B-3 District Meet at Concordia University in Seward on Thursday while Addison Perrett was right behind her in 14th place. The top 15 individual runners in each district advance to state.

Beatrice head cross country coach Lyle Claussen said it's exciting to get two freshmen to state.

"That's going to be great for them to get that experience," Claussen said. "We'll get out there and see what these two girls can do and then we'll just go from there."

The top three teams also advance to state, which was Seward, Norris and York in the girls race. The Lady O finished fifth as a team.

"The girls ran pretty well, we just don't have a girl right now that is capable of getting all the way up to the front with the top girls," Claussen said. "And that makes a big difference. But our girls ran well overall"

The Beatrice boys didn't have any state qualifiers on Thursday. They finished seventh as a team while Norris, Seward and York all qualified as teams to advance to state.