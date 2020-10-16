Frerichs, Perrett qualify for state cross country

SEWARD -- The Beatrice girls cross country team is sending two freshmen to next week's NSAA State Cross Country Meet in Kearney.
Josie Frerichs finished 13th in the B-3 District Meet at Concordia University in Seward on Thursday while Addison Perrett was right behind her in 14th place. The top 15 individual runners in each district advance to state.
Beatrice head cross country coach Lyle Claussen said it's exciting to get two freshmen to state.
"That's going to be great for them to get that experience," Claussen said. "We'll get out there and see what these two girls can do and then we'll just go from there."
The top three teams also advance to state, which was Seward, Norris and York in the girls race. The Lady O finished fifth as a team.
"The girls ran pretty well, we just don't have a girl right now that is capable of getting all the way up to the front with the top girls," Claussen said. "And that makes a big difference. But our girls ran well overall"
The Beatrice boys didn't have any state qualifiers on Thursday. They finished seventh as a team while Norris, Seward and York all qualified as teams to advance to state.
The district runner-up Norris girls were led by Libby Gourlay's fifth place finish. Ellie Thomas was just behind her in sixth place and Laci Havlat came in seventh. Sophia Talero finished 15th for the Titans.
Support Local Journalism
Those four girls will be joined by teammates Delaney Leyden and Stella Hutzler next week at state.
The district champion Norris boys were led by Zachary Pittman and Alejandro Pittman, who finished third and fourth individually. Riley Boonstra and Tanner Cooper finished sixth and seventh while Evan Schmidt finished 14th. Those five will be joined by Noah Pomajzl at state next week.
In the C2 District Meet, Fairbury had one girl qualify for state. Erica Mosher finished ninth individually in that meet.
In the C2 District boys race, Wilber-Clatonia had two individual qualifiers. Thomas Lokken was the district champion while Dawson Hoover finished fifth individually.
In the D1 District girls race, Tri County qualified as a team. Hannah Holtmeier led the way for the Lady Trojans with a sixth place finish while Andie Koch finished ninth, Ella Crawford finished 10th and Evelyn Baker finished 11th. They will be joined by Abbie Drewes at state next week.
Johnson County Central's Ashlei McDonald also qualified for state with a third place finish in the D1 District.
In the D1 District boys race, the Freeman boys finished second to qualify for state as a team. Noah Jurgens, Wesley Havelka and Tandon Buhr finished 10th, 11th and 12th respectively to lead the way for the Falcons. They will be joined by Cole Young and Trenton Allen at state.
Tri Coounty's Logan Larson also qualified for state with a sixth place finish in the D1 District.
The NSAA State Cross Country Meet is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23 at the Kearney Country Club.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!