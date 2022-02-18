Girl Power: Bartlett makes more Lady O history

Beatrice junior Autumn Bartlett continued to make history on Friday, becoming the first Lady O wrestler to win a match at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.

And then she won another one.

Bartlett, the first Lady O wrestler to qualify for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships, went 2-1 on Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. With one more win on Saturday, she'd become the first girl state medalist from Beatrice.

After her second win Friday night, Bartlett expressed how exciting it is to be in the position she's in.

"It's very exciting," Bartlett said. "It's exciting to let people know that anything is possible, even if people tell you it's not."

Her first match was a tough one in which the lead was traded several times, but Bartlett was able to win 7-6 over Sandra Gutierrez of Grand Island.

Beatrice head coach Jordan Johnson jumped out of his chair and started clapping rapidly as time expired. Bartlett then went over and hugged Johnson as well as assistant coach Corey Wells.

Even though it was just a first round win, Johnson knew the significance of the moment.

"It's a first for Beatrice and it was just nice to see her come out here and compete," Johnson said. "It's a big crowd in a big arena and you never know how kids are going to compete. We're just so proud of her and what she's done for Lady O wrestling."

Bartlett would lose her quarterfinal match by pinfall to Gloria Flores of South Sioux City, but in her consolation match, Bartlett scored a pinfall win over Platteview's Leilou Guerrero, giving her a chance at a medal on Saturday.

Bartlett, who has wrestled for just two years, said it's a goal of hers to get on that podium on Saturday. But in the meantime, she's going to enjoy the moment, being fully aware of the path she's paved for future Lady O wrestlers.

"It's a great feeling because a lot of little girls have walked up to me and told me they want to be like me someday," Bartlett said with a tear coming down her eye. "It's just a really good feeling."

There were three other trailblazers from the Sunland Area competing on Friday. Fairbury's Makena Schramm and JCC's Jocelyn Prado are making their own history.

Schramm received a first round bye in the 185-pound division and then won her quarterfinal match by pinfall over Darian Earth of Winnebago.

In her semifinal match, Schramm picked up another pinfall win over Zeena Villanueva to advance to a state championship match on Saturday.

Prado, competing in the 100-pound division, had a first round bye before winning her quarterfinal match 1-0 over Lay Ly Tun of Omaha Northwest.

In her semifinal match, Prado defeated Payton Thiele of Louisville by pinfall to become the first JCC girl to advance to an NSAA State Championship match.

JCC's had one more girl competing on Friday. Lucie Rougean, a foreign exchange student from France, won her first round match 6-0 over Azaria Ruby of Nebraska City. In her quarterfinal match, she lost by pinfall to Maycee Peacher of Bennington.

In her consolation match Friday night, Rougean fought back to win a 3-1 decision over Carlie McKibbin of Bayard to advance and give herself a chance at a medal.

All four Sunland girls wrestlers will be wrestling on Saturday with consolation matches starting at 8:30 a.m. and championship matches starting at 4 p.m.

