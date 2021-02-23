Griffins advance to subdistrict final

ODELL -- Diller-Odell took care of business in the semifinals of the D2-2 Subdistrict Tuesday night.
The Griffins, who are the top seed in the district, defeated fourth-seeded Meridian 50-19 at Diller-Odell High School.
With the win, Diller-Odell advances to the subdistrict final on Thursday night against the winner of Tuesday's late game between second-seeded Friend and third-seeded Exeter-Milligan. That game is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Diller-Odell High School.
Diller-Odell spotted Meridian two points Tuesday night after a technical foul was called on the Griffins due to dunking in pre-game warm ups.
Diller-Odell came back with a 8-0 run after a take to the basket by Paxton Mohr, a fast break lay up by Jacob Meyer, a basket by Austin Jurgens and anothe rfast break lay up by Mohr.
Meridian's Brayden Rut ended the run with a take to the hoops, but a basket in the post by Jurgens, a jumper by Nate Lyons followed by a fast break lay up from Lyons extended Diller-Odell's lead to 14-4.
Meridian's Jacob Dennis capped the first quarter scoring with a three pointer to make it 14-7 after one quarter.
Mohr opened the second quarter scoring with a basket in the post and Lyons followed that up with a jumper to make it 18-7. Dennis' take to the hoop got Meridian's deficit back down to nine, but a put back basket by Jurgens and a steal and lay up by Meyer made it 22-9.
Corin Paul hit a jumper for the Mustangs to en the run. Two free throws by Jurgens, a jumper by Meyer and a basket in the post capped the second quarter scoring, making it 28-11 at half time.
Diller-Odell continued to add to their lead in the second half. They led 45-13 after three quarters before coasting to the 50-19 win.
Diller-Odell was led in scoring by Nate Lyons' 13 points while Austin Jurgens had 10, Paxton Mohr and Jacob Meyer had six each, Zeke Jones and Adrien Ficken had four each, Cooper Ebeling and Turner Faxon had three each and Zach Warren had one.
Meridian was led in scoring by Jacob Dennis' five points while Brayden Rut had four and Corin Paul, Drew Niederklein, Mario Escobar, Angelo Herrera and Keegan Sones had two each.
The winner of Thursday's subdistrict final will advance to a district final next week. The Griffins could still potentially play in a district final even with a loss on Thursday.
With the loss, Meridian's season comes to an end.
Freeman beats JCC in C2-1 Subdistrict
Freeman is the top seed in the C2-1 Subdistrict and hosted Johnson County Central Tuesday night.
The Falcons defeated JCC 63-43 and will play in the subdistrict final Thursday night against the winner of Tuesday's late game between second-seeded Tri County and third-seeded Southern.