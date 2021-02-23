Griffins advance to subdistrict final

ODELL -- Diller-Odell took care of business in the semifinals of the D2-2 Subdistrict Tuesday night.

The Griffins, who are the top seed in the district, defeated fourth-seeded Meridian 50-19 at Diller-Odell High School.

With the win, Diller-Odell advances to the subdistrict final on Thursday night against the winner of Tuesday's late game between second-seeded Friend and third-seeded Exeter-Milligan. That game is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Diller-Odell High School.

Diller-Odell spotted Meridian two points Tuesday night after a technical foul was called on the Griffins due to dunking in pre-game warm ups.

Diller-Odell came back with a 8-0 run after a take to the basket by Paxton Mohr, a fast break lay up by Jacob Meyer, a basket by Austin Jurgens and anothe rfast break lay up by Mohr.

Meridian's Brayden Rut ended the run with a take to the hoops, but a basket in the post by Jurgens, a jumper by Nate Lyons followed by a fast break lay up from Lyons extended Diller-Odell's lead to 14-4.

Meridian's Jacob Dennis capped the first quarter scoring with a three pointer to make it 14-7 after one quarter.