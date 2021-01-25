Guard play leads Lady Jets past Southern

WYMORE --After a rocky first quarter, Sterling's back court players turned it up a notch to lead the Lady Jets past Southern Friday night.
Sterling defeated Southern 43-34 at Southern High School in Wymore.
Dakotah Ludemann had 15 points in the game for the Jets while Macy Richardson had 12. Ella Wingert, another guard for the Jets, had eight points.
The visiting team didn't get off to a good start, though. Southern jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter behind eight points from Callie Cooper.
Richardson opened the second quarter with six straight points and had a total of nine points in the quarter. Ludemann had six points in the quarter while Sterling's pressure defense allowed Southern just four points. Sterling would lead 21-17 at the half.
A basket by Ludemann to opened the third quarter followed by five straight points by Wingert extended the Sterling lead to 28-17. They would lead 28-20 after a low scoring third quarter.
The Jets opened the fourth quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 38-21 lead, allowing them to coast to the eventual 43-34 win.
Sterling head coach Josh Pfeiffer said it was a big win for his team after a MUDECAS Tournament last week in which he feels like they didn't play up to their potential.
"Southern is big and physical and they are really well coached by Coach Murphy," Pfeiffer said. "So this was a massive win for us. We've had our ups and downs this year and we like to think we are hitting our stride now and we hope this game is an indication of that."
Southern does a lot of their offensive damage inside, but the Sterling defense was able to put pressure on the perimeter, not allowing a lot of past touches.
"The full court pressure allowed us to make some little runs on them," Pfeiffer said. "In the half court, I thought for the most part we executed the game plan well. Early in the game, we were still trying to dial that in and they did knock down some jumpers on us, but we got that fixed and we kind of kept things going from there."
Pfeiffer said he thinks the guard combination of Richardson and Ludemann is one of the better back courts in Class D2.
"It's tough to find two guards that are much better," Pfeiffer said. "They handle the ball well and they can shoot and drive it well. They can also handle pressure, so when we get to the end of the game and we're trying to make plays to get back into a game, you can trust those two."
In addition to the leading scorers for Sterling, Tara Walters and Kaitlin Wusk had four points each.
Cooper led the way for Southern with 15 points while, Kaylee Klover had eight, Kendrea Troxel had six, Tori Smith and Maddie Wegner had two each and Alaina Klover had one.
Sterling improves to 10-4 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they play Lourdes CC.
Pfeiffer said he thinks the team is getting close to where they want to be.
"I think we are starting to show what we are capable of," Pfeiffer said. "This week is now done and next week we've got three more before we start Pioneer Conference. So we''ve got some tests ahead and we look forward to it."
Southern falls to 13-3 on the season and will travel to Falls City Sacred Heart on Tuesday.
Other Sunland girls scores
MERIDIAN 50, GILTNER 30
Giltner 4 9 10 7 -- 30
Meridian 12 16 22 0 -- 50
Giltner--Wilson 7, T. Wiles 1, Antle 12, Hunnicutt 2, A. Wiles 8.
Meridian--Kujath 6, Kort 23, Schwisow 2, Most 2, Ward 2, Stewart 13, Nederklein 2.
NORRIS 51, OAKLAND-CRAIG 35
Norris 16 7 11 17 -- 51
Oakland-Craig 13 8 10 4 -- 35
Norris--Ramsey 2, Collier 10, Waters 7, Stai 15, Kroeker 3, White 11, Kircher 3.
Oakland-Craig--C. Nelson 10, Guzinski 2, Johnson 3, Nelson 18, Pearson 2.
FILLMORE CENTRAL 59, TRI COUNTY 27
Tri County 7 6 4 10 -- 27
Fillmore Central 22 22 13 2 -- 59
Tri County--Stokebrand 10, Lijewski 5, Chapman 4, Strain 2, Meyer 2, Rainey 2, Scherling 1, Holtmeier 1.
Fillmore Central--Schelkopf 26, Theis 19, Kimbrough 4, Engle 3, Broman 2, Lichti 2, Hafer 2, Nichols 1.
LOURDES CC 56, LEWISTON 34
Lourdes CC 18 12 16 10 -- 56
Lewiston 5 8 13 8 -- 34
Lourdes CC--Meyer 10, Fulton 9, Futton 8, Box 8, McGowen 6, Bruggeman 5, Ragland 4, Welsh 3, El. Heng 3.
Lewiston--Sanders 19, Arena 8, Weyers 7.
MALCOLM 42, WILBER-CLATONIA 13
Malcolm 10 7 11 14 -- 42
Wilber-Clatonia 5 3 2 3 -- 13
Malcolm--J. Small 5, Denton 1, Fortik 14, Sedlak 17, Brown 1, Schweitzer 2, Sehi 2.
Wilber-Clatonia--Johnson 2, Honea 6, Novotny 2, Thompson 3.
NORRIS 50, BENNINGTON 37
Norris 11 9 23 7 -- 50
Bennington 12 10 6 9 -- 37
Norris--Ramsey 4, Collier 8, Waters 8, Stai 10, Kroeker 4, White 15, Kircher 1.
Bennington--Melton 2, Boyes 7, Sedlacek 6, Reinoehl 4, John 12, Mack 6.
YORK 48, FAIRBURY 35
Fairbury 12 11 7 5 -- 35
York 11 16 13 8 -- 48
Fairbury--E. Ohlde 7, Mans 8, Robertson 4, McCord 7, Tracy 9.
York--Scheierman 6, K. Portwine 8, Shepherd 6, M. Portwine 15, Rowe 3, Pohl 4, Cast 6.