Guard play leads Lady Jets past Southern

"Southern is big and physical and they are really well coached by Coach Murphy," Pfeiffer said. "So this was a massive win for us. We've had our ups and downs this year and we like to think we are hitting our stride now and we hope this game is an indication of that."

Southern does a lot of their offensive damage inside, but the Sterling defense was able to put pressure on the perimeter, not allowing a lot of past touches.

"The full court pressure allowed us to make some little runs on them," Pfeiffer said. "In the half court, I thought for the most part we executed the game plan well. Early in the game, we were still trying to dial that in and they did knock down some jumpers on us, but we got that fixed and we kind of kept things going from there."

Pfeiffer said he thinks the guard combination of Richardson and Ludemann is one of the better back courts in Class D2.

"It's tough to find two guards that are much better," Pfeiffer said. "They handle the ball well and they can shoot and drive it well. They can also handle pressure, so when we get to the end of the game and we're trying to make plays to get back into a game, you can trust those two."

In addition to the leading scorers for Sterling, Tara Walters and Kaitlin Wusk had four points each.