 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanover back in state championship game
View Comments

Hanover back in state championship game

{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKFORT -- The Hanover Wildcats are back in the Kansas eight-man state championship game after a convincing win over Frankfort in the semifinals.

The Wildcats defeated Frankfort 74-26 Friday night in Frankfort.

They led 8-6 after the first quarter before outscoring Frankfort 30-8 in the second quarter to lead 38-14 at half time.

Hanover extended their lead to 54-20 in the third quarter, allowing them to coast to the 74-26 win. The came was called because of the 45 point mercy rule.

Jacob Jueneman ran the ball 10 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns while also completing 8 of 11 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Coltin Jueneman had nine carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns and had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Bonser had 13 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns and had two receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown. Emmit Jueneman had one carry for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Tyler Bonser had two interceptions while Braelen Stallbaumer had one interception.

Hanover (10-0) will play St. Francis (11-0) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the eight-man state championship game at Newton's Fischer Field. St. Francis reached the state championship by defeating Victoria 44-22 Friday night.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News