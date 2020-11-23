Hanover back in state championship game

FRANKFORT -- The Hanover Wildcats are back in the Kansas eight-man state championship game after a convincing win over Frankfort in the semifinals.

The Wildcats defeated Frankfort 74-26 Friday night in Frankfort.

They led 8-6 after the first quarter before outscoring Frankfort 30-8 in the second quarter to lead 38-14 at half time.

Hanover extended their lead to 54-20 in the third quarter, allowing them to coast to the 74-26 win. The came was called because of the 45 point mercy rule.

Jacob Jueneman ran the ball 10 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns while also completing 8 of 11 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Coltin Jueneman had nine carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns and had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Bonser had 13 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns and had two receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown. Emmit Jueneman had one carry for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Tyler Bonser had two interceptions while Braelen Stallbaumer had one interception.

Hanover (10-0) will play St. Francis (11-0) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the eight-man state championship game at Newton's Fischer Field. St. Francis reached the state championship by defeating Victoria 44-22 Friday night.

