Hanover claims another state title

NEWTON, Kan. -- The Hanover football team captured its fourth state title in five years Saturday.

Hanover defeated St. Francis 46-24 in the eight-man Division II state title game, which was played in Newton, Kan.

Things looked bleak for the Wildcats early when St. Francis opened a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, but Hanover outscored St. Francis 30-0 in the second quarter to open a 30-12 lead.

Hanover then extended their lead to 46-24 in the third quarter. Neither team would score in the fourth quarter, making the final score 46-24.

Jacob Jueneman once again the Hanover offense. He was 20 of 28 passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Emmitt Jueneman caught seven passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns while Colin Jueneman caught 10 passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Jueneman also had seven rushes for 51 yards.

The Hanover defense had four interceptions in the game, one each from Josh Zarybnicky, Emmitt Jueneman, Braelen Stallbaumer and Jacob Klipp. Philip Doebele forced a fumble and Keagan Dimler recovered a fumble. Jacob Klipp led the way with 15 tackles for Hanover while Josh Zarybnicky and Colin Jueneman had 11 tackles each.