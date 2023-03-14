GREAT BEND, Kan. -- The Hanover girls basketball team coasted to their third state championship in school history on Saturday.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, No. 2 seed Hanover took down No. 1 seed Lebo High School 59-34 in Great Bend, Kansas to capture the 2023 KSHSAA 1A Division II Championship.

Sophomore Anna Jueneman led the way for Hanover with 20 points while senior Massey Holle had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Hanover opened the state tournament with a 63-32 win over No. 7 seed Sharon Springs-Wallace County in the quarterfinals. They then beat No. 3 seed Beloit-St. John's/Tipton 62-41 in the semifinals.

It's been a great six year stretch for Hanover. They also won state championships in 2017 and 2018 and finished runner-up in 2019.

Marysville boys finish state runner-up

The Marysville Bulldogs came up just short of capturing a Class 3A State Championship.

Marysville fell to Hesston 50-44 in the state championship game on Saturday.

Hesston jumped out to a 12-11 lead in the first quarter, but the game was tied 20-20 at half time. Heston reclaimed a 29-27 lead in the third quarter and then outscored Marysville 21-17 in the fourth quarter to get the 50-44 win.

Will Otott led the way for Marysville with 11 points while Jack Lauer had 10, Rhett Williams had eight, Sander Zutterman had seven, Peyton Smith had six and Rook Williams had two.

Marysville reached the final by defeating Collegiate 47-41 on Thursday in the quarterfinal and defeating Galena 45-42 on Friday in the semifinal.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a record of 22-3.