Heidemann sisters ready for state

Karli Heidemann is a hard-hitting, 6-foot-2 outside hitter. She’s only a sophomore, so her college recruiting won’t get serious until this summer, but she’s ranked No. 63 nationally in her class. Prepdig.com lists her as the No. 2 player in the state in her class.

The recruiting rankings are largely based on club volleyball tournaments, and the Heidemanns play for Volleyball Club Nebraska, the Lincoln-based club founded by former Nebraska setter Maggie Griffin.

While Diller-Odell has been a successful program, the odds aren’t high for what’s happened for a team playing in the smallest of Nebraska’s six classes.

“It’s not very common that you get two Division I athletes out of a small, D-2 school,” said Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann.

Addison Heidemann credits both her club team and high school, along with having played for so long.

“I come from a small school, so basically everyone starts playing sports when they’re really young,” she said.

During a club tryout Griffin felt like Addison Heidemann could be a good setter, and they worked for several years to develop those skills. Once she reached high school, Iowa State coaches saw her play and invited her to attend one of their summer camps.