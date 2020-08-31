Henning homers five times at Lincoln East Invite

The Beatrice softball team traveled to the Lincoln East Tournament on Saturday and won two out of three games.
Reganne Henning highlighted the tournament with five total home runs.
In the Lady O opener, they defeated Grand Island 9-8. Jaidyn Vanschoiack's walk-off, two out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh broke an 8-8 tie to give the Lady O the win.
Henning had two of her home runs against Grand Island as well as a single. She had four RBI's and two runs scored.
Avery Barnard had a triple, a single, an RBI and three runs scored. Tavia Hausman had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Riley Schwisow had two singles and two runs scored. Morgan Mahoney, Rylee Pangborn and Lani Workman had a single each.
Pangborn pitched the first three innings while Riley Schwisow pitched the final four innings, allowing no runs and giving up just one hit in that span.
Beatrice defeated Omaha Gross 6-3 in their second game. Henning hit two more home runs and had three RBI's and two runs scored.
Avery Barnard had two doubles and two RBI's. Mahoney and Vanschoiack had two singles each while Hausman had a double. Pangborn and Workman had a single each.
Schwisow pitched all six innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking none.
In their final game of the day, Lincoln Southwest scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 6-5.
Henning hit her fifth home run of the tournament in the game while Pangborn had three singles. Hausman, Barnard and Lucy DeBoer had a double each while Mahoney, Schwisow and Vanschoiack had a single each.
Pangborn pitched 8.2 innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out four and walking four.
Beatrice improves to 5-5 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Wahoo.
