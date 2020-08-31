Henning homers five times at Lincoln East Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice softball team traveled to the Lincoln East Tournament on Saturday and won two out of three games.

Reganne Henning highlighted the tournament with five total home runs.

In the Lady O opener, they defeated Grand Island 9-8. Jaidyn Vanschoiack's walk-off, two out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh broke an 8-8 tie to give the Lady O the win.

Henning had two of her home runs against Grand Island as well as a single. She had four RBI's and two runs scored.

Avery Barnard had a triple, a single, an RBI and three runs scored. Tavia Hausman had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Riley Schwisow had two singles and two runs scored. Morgan Mahoney, Rylee Pangborn and Lani Workman had a single each.

Pangborn pitched the first three innings while Riley Schwisow pitched the final four innings, allowing no runs and giving up just one hit in that span.

Beatrice defeated Omaha Gross 6-3 in their second game. Henning hit two more home runs and had three RBI's and two runs scored.

Avery Barnard had two doubles and two RBI's. Mahoney and Vanschoiack had two singles each while Hausman had a double. Pangborn and Workman had a single each.