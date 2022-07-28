Hickman Seniors heading to state tournament

The Hickman Legion Seniors navigated the B1 Area Tournament unscathed and will now head to the Class B State Tournament in Broken Bow.

Hickman capped their area tournament with a 6-0 win over Lincoln Christian in the championship game Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Eaden Holt pitched five scoreless innings, giving up no hits while striking out eight and walking five. Carson Baker pitched the final two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out four and walking none.

Hickman immediately took the lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Collier Hestermann singled, Holt walked and Daiten Schmidt doubled, bringing in the run. Hickman would leave two runners stranded in the inning.

Hickman scored two more runs in the second inning. Barrett Sone reached on an error to lead off the inning and Emry Burnley singled, putting runners at first and third. Colton Wahlstrom then walked to load the bases with nobody out.

A passed ball allowed one run to score. Keiser Papenhagen's sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

Hickman went scoreless in the third inning, but added one run in the fourth inning. With two outs, Wahlstrom doubled and scored on Papenhagen's RBI single, making it 4-0.

Hickman then got their last two runs in the fifth inning. Holt led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Carson Baker's RBI single. Brady Butler reached on an error. A fielder's choice allowed another run to score, making it 6-0, which would be the final score.

Hickman had six hits in the game. Daiten Schmidt and Wahlstrom had a double each while Papenhagen, Hestermann, Baker and Burnley had a single each.

Hickman also beat Lincoln Christian on Sunday 6-5 to advance to the championship. Lincoln Christian led 3-0 before Hickman scored five runs in the sixth inning and one run in the seventh inning to come from behind.

Papenhagen pitched 5.1 innings in that game, giving up four runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three and walking six. Baker pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out five and walking none.

Papenhagen had a triple, a double and a single and three RBI's in the game. Butler had two singles while Schmidt and Baker had a single each.

The Class B State Tournament will begin on Saturday. Hickman will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of the B3 Area Tournament.