Hickman Seniors unbeaten at Class B State

BROKEN BOW -- The Hickman Legion Seniors are one of two remaining unbeaten teams going into Monday night's game at the Class B State Tournament in Broken Bow.

Hickman plays Waverly at 6 p.m. Monday night with the winner advancing to the championship game on Wednesday where they will need to be beaten twice.

Hickman opened the tournament with an 8-2 win over Blair on Saturday.

Colton Wahlstrom pitched six innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking two. Carson Baker pitched the seventh inning, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out two.

Blair scored a run in the top of the first to take an early lead, but Hickman was able to score two runs in the bottom of the second. With one out, Logan Michel and Emry Burnley both singled and a wild pitched advanced them to second and third.

Brady Butler's RBI single made it 1-1. Keiser Papenhagen's RBI single made it 2-1.

Blair tied it up in the top of the third, but Hickman regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Eaden Holt led off by getting hit by a pitch. He eventually scored on Baker's RBI double, making it 3-2.

Hickman would get three big runs in the bottom of the fifth. Collier Hestermann led off with a walk and Holt singled. Baker's RBI double scored one run and Michel's sacrifice fly made it 5-2. Alex Hefflefinger then reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, making it 6-2.

Hickman added two runs in the sixth inning. Papenhagen doubled with one out and Hestermann singled. Eaden Holt was intentionally walked to load the bases. Baker's two-RBI single made it 8-2, which would be the final score.

Baker led the offense for Hickman with two doubles, a single, four RBI's and a run scored. Papenhagen had a double and a single while Burnley had two singles. Hestermann, Holt, Michel, Hefflefinger and Butler had a single each.

Hickman won their second round game over host team Broken Bow 10-2. D Schmidt pitched all six innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Broken Bow took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Hickman tied it in the bottom of the first. Hestermann got the rally started with a one-out single and Holt was hit by a pitch. Two wild pitches allowed a run to score, making it 1-1.

Hickman took a 2-1 lead in the second inning. With one out, Hefflefinger was hit by a pitch, Burnley singled and Wahlstrom was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Papenhagen's ground out allowed the run to score, but that would be all Hickman would get in the inning.

Hickman's big inning would come in the third inning when they scored six runs. Hestermann led off with a single and Holt was walked. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Daiten Schmidt's sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

Baker and Brody Stone both walked to load the bases and a wild pitch allowed another run to score. Hefflefinger walked to re-load the bases and Burnley was hit by a pitch, allowing another run to score. A balk allowed a run to score and Wahlstrom's ground out brought in another run, making it 7-1. Papenhagen reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, making it 8-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Baker hit a solo home run to make it 9-1. In the sixth, an error, two walks and a hit batsman led to the final run for Hickman, making the final score 10-2.

Hickman had four hits in the game. Hestermann had two singles, Baker had a home run and Burnley had a single.

Hickman benefited from six walks, five hit batsmen and two Broken Bow errors.

With a win over Waverly on Monday night, Hickman would play in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with the if necessary game to follow. A loss would drop Hickman to an elimination game at 3 p.m. on Tuesday against either Ogallala or Blair.