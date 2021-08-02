Hickman wins first 2 games at state

CRETE -- The Hickman Legion Seniors are off to a hot start at the Class B State Tournament, winning their first two games.
In their tournament opener in Crete on Saturday, Hickman defeated Broken Bow 11-4. Hickman scored five runs in the first inning and another run in the second inning.
Broken Bowl got back into it with four runs in the top of the fifth, but Hickman answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth on their way to an 11-4 win.
Keiser Papenhagen was the winning pitcher, pitching four innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one. Brinn McAtee pitched two innings, giving up one earned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking three. Eadn Holt pitched a perfect seventh inning.
Hickman had seven hits in the game -- all singles. Papenhagen had two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Dane Small had a single and two runs scored. Kale Consbruck had a single, an RBI and a run scored. Barrett Stone had a single and two RBI's and Colton Wahlstrom had a single, an RBI and a run scored.
Hickman also benefited from five walks, three hit batsman and three Broken Bow errors.
Hickman faced Omaha Roncalli on Sunday and won 7-3. Roncalli jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, but Hickman scored four runs in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning to open a 7-2 lead before going on to win 7-3.
Bryson Schultz pitched 4.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking four. Carson Baker pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out none and walking three. Eaden Holt struck out the only batter he faced.
Ryan Gouldin had a home run and three RBI's in the game. Keiser Papenhagen had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Dane Small had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Alex Hefflefiger had a single and two runs scored.
Hickman played Alliance at 7 p.m. Monday night in a game between the tournament's only remaining unbeaten teams. With a win, Hickman guarantees themselves a spot in Wednesday's championship.
Tecumseh Seniors split two games
The Tecumseh Legion Seniors have opened play at the Class C State Tournament in Palmer and have split their first two games.
Tecumseh lost their tournament opener to SOS 5-1 on Saturday.
Tecumseh jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but SOS scored two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning on their way to the 5-1 win.
Tecumseh was held hitless in the game. Two walks, a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly led to their run in the first inning.
Eli Waring pitched the first four innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking one. Sam Boldt and Zac Hawley pitched an inning each.
Tecumseh played in an elimination game against Imperial on Sunday and won 7-6 in nine innings.
Eli Waring got the winning rally started in the ninth inning when he reached with a one out single, stole send and went to third on Andrew Richardson's ground out. Trey Holthus' RBI single would allow the winning run to score.
Tecumseh had 10 hits in the game. Holthus had a double, two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Richardson had two singles and a run scored. Ethan Dierberger had a double and an RBI. Waring, Ryan Bohling and Cameron Schuster had a single each.
Richardson pitched six innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on three hits while striking out eight and walking three. Zac Hawley pitched three innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out three and walking two.
Tecumseh was scheduled for another elimination game at 2 p.m. on Monday against PWG.