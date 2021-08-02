Hickman wins first 2 games at state

CRETE -- The Hickman Legion Seniors are off to a hot start at the Class B State Tournament, winning their first two games.

In their tournament opener in Crete on Saturday, Hickman defeated Broken Bow 11-4. Hickman scored five runs in the first inning and another run in the second inning.

Broken Bowl got back into it with four runs in the top of the fifth, but Hickman answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth on their way to an 11-4 win.

Keiser Papenhagen was the winning pitcher, pitching four innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one. Brinn McAtee pitched two innings, giving up one earned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking three. Eadn Holt pitched a perfect seventh inning.

Hickman had seven hits in the game -- all singles. Papenhagen had two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Dane Small had a single and two runs scored. Kale Consbruck had a single, an RBI and a run scored. Barrett Stone had a single and two RBI's and Colton Wahlstrom had a single, an RBI and a run scored.

Hickman also benefited from five walks, three hit batsman and three Broken Bow errors.