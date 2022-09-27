Hoffman inducted into Nebraska High School HOF

Long-time Beatrice coach Darrel Hoffman was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Hoffman was recognized at half time of Beatrice's football game Friday night against Plattsmouth. After his introduction, chants of "Hoffman, Hoffman, Hoffman" hailed down from the student section.

Hoffman said when he first got the call months ago that he was being inducted, he thought it was a hoax.

"I about hung up," Hoffman said. "I thought it was a spam call. But it wasn't and to be honest, it still hasn't even sunk in yet. It's a bigger honor than I feel like I deserve. I'm not really big on individual honors. I'd rather see teams honored, but nonetheless I'm very appreciative."

Hoffman devoted his 53-year education and coaching career to the Beatrice community. Those who attended Beatrice High School during his tenure undoubtedly remember his passion for science and his unique sense of humor on display as a science teacher and athletics coach in multiple sports.

His coaching legacy includes more than 20 years coaching both football and track and field where, as the pole vault coach, he was a key contributor to several team and individual state titles.

In his 27 years coaching Lady O golf, Hoffman led Beatrice to their first Beatrice team state title in any sports since 1959 when they won the state title in 1990.

During his tenure as golf coach, Beatrice teams qualified for state in 26 of their 27 years with four state championships, four state runner-up finishes and multiple individual state medalists and champions.

Hoffman said that first state championship in 1990 is the one he is most fond of.

"Just because it was our first state championship," Hoffman said. "Also, because it just kind of fell into our lap. We weren't expecting to win it and all of the sudden they were giving us the trophy."

Hoffman officially retired from coaching in 2020.

Hoffman has previously been awarded all four Nebraska Coaches Association Career milestones, including the Nebraska High School Golf Coach of the Year. He was also named a finalist for National High School Coach of the Year.

His induction into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame is Hoffman's highest honor yet.

The ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Northeast Lincoln East

Hoffman said it didn't register to him how prestigious the honor was until he saw some of his fellow 2022 inductees, which includes former NFL players Niles Paul and Alex Henery, former Husker women's basketball player Dominique Kelley-Johnson and Bruce Benedict, a former catcher for the Braves.

"Just seeing some of those names makes you realize that this is a pretty nice honor," Hoffman said. "My only regret is I wish I could have spent a little more time with the other inductees to get to know them better."

Hoffman was also treated to a reception at Classic's in Beatrice on Sunday where several of his former players came to honor him.

"It was nice to see everybody again," Hoffman said. "I have former players scattered all across the United States and it was difficult getting the message to all of them, but there was a good turnout and it was great to see everybody."

On Friday night at the football game, Hoffman was joined by his wife Sandi, who was a 25-year head swimming coach at Beatrice. He was also joined by his two daughters Stacy and Katie.

Hoffman said being recognized at the football game and hearing the students chant his name was also a big surprise.

"That was neat to hear considering I've been retired a long time and most of those students don't even know me," Hoffman said. "It was a fun moment."

Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour inducted into HOF

Another Beatrice native that was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame on Sunday was Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour.

Mazour, a 1984 graduate of Beatrice, was a three sport standout at Beatrice. She was Class A All-State in volleyball, all-confeerence in basketball and a premier pitcher in the summer softball leagues.

At Kearney State, the two-time NAIA All-American pitched the Lopers to the 1987 NAIA national championships. She also started for Kearney State in volleyball