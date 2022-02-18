HTRS' Aiden Worthey reaches state finals

OMAHA --Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer's Aiden Worthey will be wrestling for a state championship on Saturday.

In his Class C 195-pound semifinal match, Worthey won an 8-4 decision over Bishop Neumann's Trent Moudry

Norris' Cooper Spaulding came up just short of reaching the state finals on Friday. Spaulding lost his semifinal match 4-2 to Isaac White of Spaulding. He could still capture as high as third place on Saturday in the medal rounds.

Fairbury's Kazz Hyson also came up just short of reaching the state finals in the Class C 285-pound division. In an ultimate tiebreaker, Hyson fell to Quade Peterson of St. Paul. Hyson also could still capture third place on Saturday.

The Sunland several more wrestlers competing on Friday. In addition to Kazz Hyson, Fairbury had four other wrestlers competing.

Noah Hyson was able to pick up an ultimate tiebreaker win over Jackson Masek of Lincoln Lutheran in is first round consolation match of the Class C 220-pound division, but would lose by pinfall to Kase Thompson of Battle Creek in the second round consolation match, eliminating him from the tournament.

Fairbury's Riley Arner won an 11-8 decision over Dawson Schram of Tekamah-Herman in his first round consolation match of the 160-pound division, but lost a sudden victory to Tobin Olson of Valentine in the second round, eliminating him from the tournament.

Connor Gerths lost his 138-pound second round consolation match 9-5 to Kayden Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran while Hayden Bear lost his first round consolation match by fall to Ace Hobbs of Mitchell. Both Gerths and Uhrich are eliminated.

In addition to Spaulding, Norris had three more wrestlers competing on Friday, but all were eliminated.

Benjamin Stanley won his first round consolation match 6-0 over Edward Pena of West Point-Beemer in the Class B 113-pound division, but would lose by pinfall to Wyatt Clarke of Crete in his second round match.

The Titans' Chase Eggleston won his first round consolation match 9-7 over Cole Stokey of Ogallala in the first round consolation match of the 132-pound division, but lost a 3-0 decision to Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood in the second round

In the Class B 182-pound division, Benjamin Schoenbeck won his first round consolation match by pinfall over Dietrich Lechter of Sidney, but would lose 16-1 to Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff in the second round.

Tri County also saw all three of their qualifiers eliminated on Friday. In his second round consolation match of the Class C 138-pound division, Caden Reedy lost an 8-4 decision to Josh Spatz of David City.

Brevin Damrow was able to pick up a pinfall win over Brody Fischer of Red Cloud/Blue Hill in the 220-pound division, but lost his second round consolation match to Trey Warner Ord.

Jurgen Baker lost his first round consolation match by pinfall to Dylan Silva of Logan View in the 182-pound division.

Wilber-Clatonia's Iverson Mejia won his first round consolation match of the Class C 132-pound division by pinfall over Logan Bryce of Raymond Central. He then won his second round matcy 8-3 over Trv Arlt of Yutan. In his third round match, he lost a 6-2 decision to Brayden Johnson of David City, eliminating him from the tournament.

The Wolverines' Colby Homolka won his second round consolation match 4-0 over Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville. In his third round consolation match, Homolka lost a 4-0 decision to Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville, eliminating him from the tournament.

JCC's Christian Harrifeld won his first round consolation match by pinfall over Tommy Leetch of Wood River in the Class C 285-pound division, but would lose his second round match by pinfall to Daven Whitley of BRLD, eliminating him from the tournament.

In the Class D 126-pound division, Southern's Austen Forney guaranteed himself a medal on Saturday. He won his second round consolation match 8-3 over Gage Stutzman of Howells-Dodge. In his third round consolation match, he won a 9-3 decision over Carter Beckman of Elgin Public/Pope John to advance to the medal rounds.

Freeman's Mason Denzin won his first round consolation match by pinfall over Jace Rosenkrans of St. Mary's in the Class D 170-pound division. In his second round match, he lost by pinfall to Triston Stearns, eliminating him from the tournament.

Meridian's Jackson Huls lost his first round consolation match 7-3 to Wesley Jacobs of Hay Springs in the Class D 132-pound division.

