HTRS beats Sterling to advance to B semis

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer was able to pull away from Sterling in their first round game of the MUDECAS B Division Tournament.

HTRS, the No. 3 seed in the B Division, won the game over sixth-seeded Sterling 56-34.

The Titans will play in a semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday against Pawnee City.

HTRS jumped out to an 11-3 lead on Sterling in the first quarter and extended that lead to 28-12 at half time. They then extended their lead to 44-20 in the third quarter on their way to the 56-34 win.

Nic Knudson led the way for HTRS with 18 points while Andrew Stalder was also in double figures with 14 points. Ryken Davis had eight, Gage Schaardt had seven, Jack Hunzeker had five and Hunter Bohling had two.

Sterling was led by Carson McAuliffe's 16 points while Trenton Peery, Garret Hier and Andrew Richardson had five each. Colin Wambold added three for the Jets.

Sterling will play in a consolation game at 1:15 p.m on Saturday against Meridian.

Pawnee City 48, Meridian 42

Seventh-seeded Pawnee City was able to knock off second-seeded Meridian in the first round of the MUDECAS B Division.

Pawnee City won the game 48-42 to advance to the semifinals against HTRS at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Beatrice Middle School.

Meridian led Tuesday night's game 11-10 after the first quarter and 26-21 at half time. The Indians were able to outscore Meridian 16-3 in the third quarter to grab a 37-29 lead. They were then able to maintain that lead in the fourth quarter to win 48-42.

Pawnee City was led by Kyle Gyhra's 19 points while Simon Osborne had 14, Bryce Gyhra had 12 and Kylenn Koester had three.

Meridian was led by Jacob Dennis' 25 points while Brayden Rut had eight, Mario Escobar had four, Drew Niederklein had three and Angelo Herrera had two.

Meridian will now play in a consolation game against Sterling at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday at Beatrice Middle School.

Johnson-Brock 69, Lewiston 24

Top-seeded Johnson-Brock advanced to the MUDECAS B Division semifinals with a 69-24 win over eighth-seeded Lewiston.

With the win, Johnson-Brock will play their semifinal game at 7 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday's late game between fourth-seeded Exeter-Milligan and fifth-seeded Diller-Odell. That game was not over by press time Tuesday night.

Johnson-Brock jumped out to a 23-3 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 42-11 at half time. They led 58-21 after three quarters on their way to the 69-24 win.

The Eagles were led by Kade Davis and Lane Buchmeier, who had nine points each. Casen Dalinghaus, Camden Dalinghaus and Nic Parriott had seven points each, Sloan Pelican and Lleyton Behrends had six points each, Ryan Bohling had five points, Calen Fossenbarger and Jalen Behrends had four points each, Zac Hawley and Dalton Knippelmeyer had two points each and Austin Meyer had one point.

Lewiston was led by Everett Bohling and Brady Bledsaw, who had eight points each. Jaxon Janssen had six points and Caleb Rule had two points.

Lewiston will in a consolation game at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday against the loser of Tuesday's late game between Exeter-Milligan and Diller-Odell, which was not over by press time.

