Falls City Sacred Heart was able to capture the MUDECAS B Division Tournament Championship with a sweep of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinaur.

The Irish was the No. 2 seed in the B Division and beat the top-seeded Titans 25-23, 26-24 at the Truman Center on the campus of SCC.

The sweep caps off a week of three straight wins for Sacred Heart over Parkview Christian, Tri County and now HTRS.

In the first set Thursday night, the Irish jumped out to an early 5-2 lead behind an ace serve and a kill by Daycee Witt and a block by Jentry Lechtenberg.

HTRS battled back to take a 9-8 lead, but Sacred Heart scored seven of the game's next nine points to take a 15-11 lead and force an HTRS timeout. During that run, Witt had two ace serves while Makinley Scholl had two kills and an ace serve.

Sacred Heart scored two more points out of the timeout to extend the lead to 17-11, but HTRS came back with a 3-0 run to make it 17-14.

With the score 19-16, Falls City Sacred Heart would go on a 3-0 run behind two kills from Makinley Scholl to make it 22-16, forcing a Titan timeout.

Three Irish errors out of the timeout made it 22-19, forcing another timeout. A double block by Macy Vrtiska and Laramie Glathar followed by a kill by Glathar and an Irish error tied the game at 22-22.

Out of the timeout, a kill by Witt followed by a point from HTRS made the score 23-23. Witt then got a kill ad followed it up win an ace serve to give the Irish the 25-23 win.

In the second set, neither team gained much of an advantage early, but with HTRS leading 11-10, the Irish went on a 4-0 run behind kills from Jocelyn Olberding, Scholl and Witt to make it 14-11 and force an HTRS timeout.

They extended their lead to 17-12, but HTRS wouldn't go away. They got back within two at 20-18, forcing an Irish timeout. Out of the timeout, the Titans scored again to make it 20-19.

The Irish extended their lead back to 22-19, but two kills by HTRS' Lillian Bowen and an ace serve by Hannah Koziol tied the game at 22-22.

The match was still tied 24-24 when Sacred Heart's Witt would finish off the set with a kill and an ace serve to give the Irish the 26-24 win.

With the win, Falls City Sacred Heart improves to 8-7 on the season while HTRS falls to 9-5.

In the B Division third place match earlier in the day, Tri County defeated Sterling 22-25, 25-15, 25-18. In the B division consolation match, Pawnee City defeated Parkview Christian 25-18, 27-29, 25-10.

In the A division third place match, Meridian defeated Palmyra in straight sets 25-10, 25-17. In the A Division consolation match, Johnson-Brock defeated Diller-Odell 25-15, 25-20.

The A Division championship game was not over by press time Thursday night. For those results, see Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.