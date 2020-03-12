In front of sparse crowd, Norris falls to Omaha Skutt at state

LINCOLN -- The Norris Titans fell to Omaha Skutt in the quarterfinals of what will go down in history as one of the most bizarre NSAA State Tournaments ever.
The top-seeded Skyhawks defeated eighth-seeded Norris 66-58 in front of an estimated crowd of about 300 people at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Due to the Coronavirus crisis, attendance at all of this weekends state tournament games are limited to immediate family, meaning no pep bands, no cheerleaders and no student sections.
In the eerily quiet arena, Norris hung tough with the undefeated Skyhawks early. They trailed 16-11 after the first quarter and 28-23 at half time. They knocked down a three pointer at the beginning of the third quarter to make it 28-26, but Omaha Skutt would finish the quarter on a 17-7 run to open a 45-33 lead.
Norris cut into that lead in the fourth quarter. They dwindled their deficit down to 62-55 and had possession with about three minutes remaining. They missed a three pointer that would have cut Skutt's lead to four. The Skyhawks would make enough free throws down the stretch to win 66-58.
Norris Coach Matt Shelsta said he was proud of how his team fought back, but also frustrated they couldn't get over the hump.
"But that's why (Omaha Skutt) is number one and that's why they are undefeated," Shelsta said. "They are who they are. They are experienced and they have elite players and if you don't do the right things and aren't consistent against a team like Skutt, they are really hard to beat."
Despite the loss, Shelsta said he was proud of how his team fought back and said it has been reflective of their entire season.
"I think we've improved big time with our intensity," Shelsta said. "We work these guys really hard and our practices are intense and they're pretty competitive. I'm so proud of our guys for the fight they put up, we just have to clean up a few things offensively and defensively. But man, if you would have said we'd score 58 points against Skutt, I would have told you we'd win the game."
Trey Deveaux led the way for Norris with 14 points while Connor Price was also in double figures with 10 points. CJ Hood and Izaiah Pankoke had nine points each while Jack Oelke and Aiden Oerter had five points each, Cade Rice had four points and Mitchell Champoux had two points.
Omaha Skutt was led by Tyson Gordon's 18 points while Luke Skar had 14 and Charles Fletcher and Andrew Merfeld had 13 points each.
Norris found out about the state tournament changes less than 24 hours before their 9 a.m. tip off on Thursday. Shelsta said he didn't want to get down on the decision makers, but said the kids deserved better.
"I just feel bad for the kids," Shelsta said. "But after it was all said and done, we kind of let the kids vent a little bit and then we told them they have to get over it because we've got to play a basketball game. The game on the floor is all that matters and all the outside noise is nothing. Yeah, we'd love to see our Titan army support us, but we know we they were supporting us back home. We were still excited to be here, but we just wish we could have played a little better."
Shelsta said the experience of playing in front of such a small crowd was different.
"You come to a Husker game and you see the crowd and you hope that we could have that kind of moment, too," Shelsta said. "It's kind of sad that our kids don't get that moment. We have some seniors who had this one moment and they don't get that surge from the crowd when you have a big run. So I feel bad about that"
Despite being robbed out of those special moments, Shelsta said there's still a lot to be thankful for.
"We didn't get those opportunities, but we are still here," Shelsta said. "We were one of eight teams that made this tournament and we ended at Pinnacle Bank Arena. I know our guys are sad right now, but I told the kids they still have a lot to be thankful for."