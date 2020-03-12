In front of sparse crowd, Norris falls to Omaha Skutt at state

Despite the loss, Shelsta said he was proud of how his team fought back and said it has been reflective of their entire season.

"I think we've improved big time with our intensity," Shelsta said. "We work these guys really hard and our practices are intense and they're pretty competitive. I'm so proud of our guys for the fight they put up, we just have to clean up a few things offensively and defensively. But man, if you would have said we'd score 58 points against Skutt, I would have told you we'd win the game."

Trey Deveaux led the way for Norris with 14 points while Connor Price was also in double figures with 10 points. CJ Hood and Izaiah Pankoke had nine points each while Jack Oelke and Aiden Oerter had five points each, Cade Rice had four points and Mitchell Champoux had two points.

Omaha Skutt was led by Tyson Gordon's 18 points while Luke Skar had 14 and Charles Fletcher and Andrew Merfeld had 13 points each.

Norris found out about the state tournament changes less than 24 hours before their 9 a.m. tip off on Thursday. Shelsta said he didn't want to get down on the decision makers, but said the kids deserved better.