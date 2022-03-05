It's tournament time for six Sunland hoops teams

Six basketball teams from the Sunland Area will be competing for the ultimate prize next week in the NSAA State Basketball Tournament, including both Beatrice teams.

The Beatrice boys will begin their state championship defense at 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Beatrice comes into the tournament with a 16-5 record and the No. 6 seed in Class B. They will play third-seeded Scottsbluff, who had a record of 21-5 on the season.

Scottsbluff reached the state tournament by defeating Seward 61-43 in their district final game. Beatrice also played Seward on Jan. 7 and defeated them 58-54.

The two teams have several other common opponents. Scottsbluff beat Norris 61-56 and the Orangemen beat Norris 46-31 during the regular season and 49-42 in the subdistrict final.

Scottsbluff fell to Waverly 69-58 while Beatrice defeated Waverly 44-41. Scottsbluff lost to North Platte 81-79 in overtime and Beatrice defeated North Platte 50-47 in the holiday tournament.

The winner of Monday night's game will advance to the semifinals, which will be played at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of second-seeded Roncalli (19-4) and seventh-seeded Waverly (16-9).

The Beatrice girls will open their state tournament on Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Lady O finished with a record of 16-5 and earned the No. 6 seed in Class B. They will play third-seeded Adams Central, who comes in with a 22-3 record.

Adams Central reached state by defeating Platteview 61-34 in the district final. Beatrice played Platteview three times and defeated them 26-22, 38-19 and 38-22.

The two teams have five other common opponents. Adams Central defeated Northwest twice 69-56 and 56-43 while the Lady O fell to Northwest 43-40.

Adams Central defeated Crete 61-28 while Beatrice defeated Crete twice 45-32 and 27-24 in overtime. Adams Central defeated Hastings 61-59 in double overtime and Beatrice defeated Hastings 54-49.

Adams Central lost to Seward 44-42 while Beatrice beat Seward 37-32. Adams Central lost to York 33-29 while Beatrice lost their subdistrict final game to York 54-24.

The winner will advance to the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and will play the winner of No. 2 seed Omaha Skutt (24-1) and No. 7 seed Blair (18-6).

Sticking with the Class B girls bracket, the Norris girls finished with a 20-4 record and are the No. 4 seed. They will play fifth-seeded York at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. York reached the state tournament by defeating Northwest 33-28 in the district final.

The two teams previously played on Jan. 18 and Norris won that game 42-33. York's four losses have come against Norris, Northwest, Kearney and Hastings St. Cecilia.

Norris' four losses came against Scottsbluff, Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North.

The winner will advance to a semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of No. 1 seed Elkhorn North (23-1) and No. 8 seed Waverly (12-11).

The Class D2 girls bracket will have two teams from the Sunland Area, Sterling and Diller-Odell.

Sterling enters the tournament with a 19-6 record and is the No. 5 seed. They will play fourth-seeded Anselmo-Merna (19-6) at 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Anselmo-Merna reached the state tournament by defeating Parkview Christian 27-26 in their district final. Sterling also played Parkview Christian on Dec. 29 and defeated them 47-42.

That is the only common opponent of the two teams. Anselmo-Merna's losses have come against Overton, Ravenna, Pleasanton, North Platte St. Patricks and twice against South Loup.

Sterling's losses have come against Diller-Odell, Johnson-Brock, Southern, Lourdes CC and twice against Falls City Sacred Heart.

The winner will advance to a semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the winner of No. 1 seed Sacred Heart (24-3) and No. 8 seed Wynot (15-10).

On the other side of the Class D2 girls bracket, Diller-Odell comes in with a 16-7 record and the No. 7 seed. They will play No. 2 seed Humphrey St. Francis (23-3) at 6 p.m. on Monday at Lincoln North Star.

Humphrey St. Francis reached the state tournament by defeating Sandhills/Thedford 65-42 in their district final game.

The two teams have no common opponents during the season. Humphrey St. Francis' losses have come against Columbus Scotus, Croft and Norfolk Catholic.

Diller-Odell's losses have come against Johnson-Brock, Hanover, Kan., Parkview Christian, Southern, Sterling and twice to Falls City Sacred Heart.

The winner will advance to a semifinal game at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the winner of third-seeded St. Mary's and sixth-seeded Crawford.

The Sunland team coming into the state tournament in the best position is the Freeman boys.

The Falcons are 24-2 on the season and the No. 1 seed in Class C2. They will play at 6 p.m. on Monday against No. 8 seed Amherst (22-4) at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Amherst reached state by defeating Hastings St. Cecilia 62-45 in their district final game.

Freeman and Amherst have no common opponents this season. Amherst's losses have come against Kearney Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia, Wood River and Grand Island Central Catholic.

Freeman's two losses has come against three-time defending Class C1 State Champion Auburn.

Monday's winner will advance to a semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the winner of fourth-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (22-3) and fifth-seeded Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3).

