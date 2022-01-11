JCC beats Tri County in MUDECAS B Division

Johnson County Central advances to the semifinals of the MUDECAS B Division with a 44-25 win over Tri County.

JCC is the No. 3 seed in the tournament while Tri County is the No. 6 seed.

With the win, JCC advances to the semifinals where they'll play second-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Tri County will play in a consolation game against Pawnee City at 5:30 p.m on Friday at Beatrice Middle School.

The Lady Thunderbirds motored out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter and extended their lead to 19-7 at half time.

Tri County was able to slightly cut into the lead in the third quarter, but still trailed 28-19 at entering the fourth quarter. They were able to pull away for the 44-25 win.

Emma Swanda led the way for JCC with 17 points while Arely Cabrales had eight, Ava Berkebile and Jordan Albrecht had six each, Madelyn Harrifled had four and Sunnie Rother had three.

Ella Clark led Tri County with 11 points while Karli Scherling had six, Kenzie Strein had four, Morgan Stokebrand had three and Abbie Drewes had one.

BDS 60, Pawnee City 18

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley defeated Pawnee City 60-18 in the first round of the MUDECAS B Division on Monday.

BDS entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed while Pawnee City is the seventh seed. BDS led 11-2 after the first quarter and 26-11 at half time. They then extended their lead to 43-16 in the third quarter on their way to the 60-18 win.

Taylor Sliva led the way for BDS with 19 points while Hannah Miller had 13 points and Ashley Schlegel had 10 points. Hanna Kadel and Hayley Sliva had six points each while Mariah Sliva had four and Campbell Bohling had two.

Pawnee City was led by Mallory Branek and Madison Lytle, who had five points each. Hallye Friedly had three points, Emily Lytle and Cameron Ottersberg had two points each and Neveah Blecha had one point.

BDS will now play JCC in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Beatrice Middle School. Pawnee City will play Tri County at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at a consolation game at Beatrice Middle School.

Exeter-Milligan 48, Palmyra 27

Exeter-Milligan is the top seed in the MUDECAS B Division and they defeated Palmyra 48-28 in their opener Monday night at the Beatrice Middle School.

With the win, Exeter-Milligan advances to a semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of fourth-seeded Freeman and fifth-seeded HTRS. With the loss, Palmyra will play the loser of Freeman and HTRS at 4 p.m. on Friday in a consolation game at the Beatrice Middle School.

The Freeman/ HTRS game was not over by press time Monday night.

