JCC boys defeat HTRS; Lady Titans win girls game

The Johnson County Central boys won their game over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 57-42.
JCC took a 13-10 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 25-24 lead at half time. The Thunderbirds then outscored HTRS 19-4 in the third quarter to open a 44-28 lead. They would maintain a safe lead in the fourth quarter on their way to the 57-42 win.
Nicolas Knudson led the way for HTRS with 13 points while Gage Schaardt had 12 points. Donovan Kostecka had six points, Andrew Stalder had four points, Hunter Frey had three points and Jayden Mcnealy and Trevor Plager had two points each.
The JCC boys did not report stats as of Friday evening.
Johnson County Central improves to 7-6 on the season while HTRS falls to 6-9.
The HTRS girls defeated JCC 50-43 Thursday night in Humboldt.
The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter, but HTRS opened a 25-19 lead at half time. They maintained a 38-33 lead after three quarters before going on to win 50-43.
Katilyn Glathar led the way for HTRS with 18 points while Lauren Schaardt had 11 andNatalie Novak had 10. Gracie Shafer and Jacey Leech had four points each, Tara Zimmerling had two points and Aly Howe had one point.
Zadie Plager led the way for JCC with 18 points while Ava Berkebile had nine, Sunnie Rother had six, Morgan Moran had five, Emma Swanda had three and Hayley Neeman had two.
The HTRS girls improve to 6-10 on the season while the JCC girls fall to 2-12.
The JCC teams traveled to Falls City on Friday while the HTRS girls team plays Mound City on Friday. The HTRS boys team will be in action again when the Pioneer Conference Tournament starts.
Beatrice boys beat Hastings
The Beatrice boys basketball team won a tight game over Hastings Thursday night.
The Orangemen won 53-49 at the Ozone in Beatrice.
Hastings led 16-12 after the first quarter, but Beatrice took a 29-25 lead into the locker room at half time. Beatrice led 43-37 after three quarters before going on to win 53-49.
Bennett Crandall led the way for Beatrice with 23 points while Elliot Jurgens had 11, Devin Smith had five, Jace Pethoud, Bryant Jurgens and Tucker Timmerman had four each and Kaden Glynn had two.
Beatrice improves to 10-3 on the season and were in action again Friday night when they traveled to Ralston. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun. Beatrice will then open Trailblazer Conference Tournament play next week.
Other Sunland basketball scores
Boys
DILLER-ODELL 56, LAWRENCE-NELSON 42
Diller-Odell 18 11 9 18 -- 56
Lawrence-Nelson 9 14 13 6 -- 42
Diller-Odell--Jurgens 21, Mohr 9, Lyons 8, Ebeling 7, Jones 6, Theye 3, Sutton 2.
Lawrence-Nelson--Menke 15, Kucera 8, Troudt 5, Kotinek 4, Biltoft 3, Miller 3, Wheeland 2, Wroughton 2.
EAST BUTLER 59, MERIDIAN 43
East Butler 13 12 17 17 -- 59
Meridian 9 8 11 15 -- 43
East Butler--Sullivan 2, Bergman 2, Pierce 13, Stata 2, Bowe 14, DeWitt 9, Malina 13, Maxwell 4.
Meridian--Paul 4, Escobar 8, Niederklein 8, Herrera 3, Dennis 14, Sears 6.
FREEMAN 40, WILBER-CLATONIA 27
Wilber-Clatonia 6 12 6 3 -- 27
Freeman 16 8 10 6 -- 40
Wilber-Clatonia--Hoover 3, Thompson 2, Combs 13, Homolka 5, Kreshel 4.
Freeman--Wallman 2, Niles 3, Vetrovsky 9, Currie 2, Ruse 22.
SUTTON 53, FAIRBURY 39
Fairbury 9 7 8 14 -- 39
Sutton 11 9 19 14 -- 53
Fairbury--Smith 10, Grizzle 11, Martin 3, Starr 15.
Sutton--Wiseman 16, Jones 12, Haight 13, Herndon 2, Baldwin 10.
Girls
DILLER-ODELL 47, LAWRENCE-NELSON 29
Diller-Odell 9 11 19 8 -- 47
Lawrence-Nelson 5 13 6 5 -- 29
Diller-Odell--A. Heidemann 12, L. Swanson 11, Denner 9, K. Heidemann 7, Meyerle 6, M. Swanson 2.
Lawrence-Nelson--Miller 15, Epley 7, A. Mazour 3, Heikkinen 2, K. Mazour 2.
FREEMAN 39, WILBER-CLATONIA 31
Wilber-Clatonia 5 13 8 5 -- 31
Freeman 11 10 9 9 -- 39
Wilber-Clatonia--Sand 3, Johnson 7, Hanea 9, Schuerman 9, Rezny 3.
Freeman--Anderson 12, Ideus 5, Boyer 4, Bures 9, Mahler 2, Holland 7.
MERIDIAN 48, EAST BUTLER 45
Meridian 17 10 11 10 -- 48
East Butler 16 11 7 11 -- 45
Meridian--Kort 10, Stewart 10, E. Schwisow 5, S. Schwisow 3, Most 4, Ward 15, Schropfer 1.
East Butler--Sullivan 6, Kubik 7, Rigatuso 11, Aerts 5, DeWitt 8, Haney 4, Bongers 1, Buresh 3.
SUTTON 53, FAIRBURY 38
Fairbury 12 11 6 9 -- 38
Sutton 10 17 11 15 -- 53
Fairbury--Ohlde 5, Mans 2, Robertson 2, Layton 1, McCord 8, Tracy 16, Sipek 4.
Sutton--Bautista 8, Griess 12, Baumert 9, Steinhauer 4, George 8, G. Nuss 3, Huxoll 7, M. Nuss 2.