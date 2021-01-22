JCC boys defeat HTRS; Lady Titans win girls game

The Johnson County Central boys won their game over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 57-42.

JCC took a 13-10 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 25-24 lead at half time. The Thunderbirds then outscored HTRS 19-4 in the third quarter to open a 44-28 lead. They would maintain a safe lead in the fourth quarter on their way to the 57-42 win.

Nicolas Knudson led the way for HTRS with 13 points while Gage Schaardt had 12 points. Donovan Kostecka had six points, Andrew Stalder had four points, Hunter Frey had three points and Jayden Mcnealy and Trevor Plager had two points each.

The JCC boys did not report stats as of Friday evening.

Johnson County Central improves to 7-6 on the season while HTRS falls to 6-9.

The HTRS girls defeated JCC 50-43 Thursday night in Humboldt.

The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter, but HTRS opened a 25-19 lead at half time. They maintained a 38-33 lead after three quarters before going on to win 50-43.

Katilyn Glathar led the way for HTRS with 18 points while Lauren Schaardt had 11 andNatalie Novak had 10. Gracie Shafer and Jacey Leech had four points each, Tara Zimmerling had two points and Aly Howe had one point.

