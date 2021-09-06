JCC gets road win at Southern

Other Sunland scores

Wilber-Clatonia 36, Sutton 22 Coy Rosentreader carried the load for C-2 No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia running for three touchdowns while passing for two more en route to a Wolverine 36-22 victory over No. 5 Sutton. The defense stepped up as well, shutting out Sutton after giving up 22 first quarter points.

HTRS 52, Diller-Odell 44 Aiden Worthey had 20 rushes for 142 yards and a touchdown for HTRS. He also had a receiving touchown. Quarterback Brandt Leech had 10 completions for 226 yards and five touchdowns. Nicolas Knudson had three receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns. JJ Mcqueen and Hunter Frey had a receiving touchdown each.

Pawnee City 76, Dorchester 16 Pawnee City scored 44 points in the first quarter on their way to a convincing win over Dorchester. Anthony Kling had 133 total yards and three touchdowns. Andy Maloley had 75 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Gyra, Jett Farwell and Bryce Gyhra had a touchdown each.

Superior 42, Fairbury 24

Freeman 60, Conestoga 30

Weeping Water 40, Tri County 26

Red Cloud 67, Lewiston 12

Sterling 74, Elba 6

Hanover 44, Pike Valley 0

Beloit 24, Marysville 12