JCC gets road win at Southern

Raider Field at Arbor State Park in Wymore was the setting for the home opener for the Wymore Southern football team Friday night.
Fans were greeted with new amenities as a new patio area for fans to enjoy concessions and to socialize was opened. A new bleacher section for the visiting team fans was also new. Seasonal temperatures set the stage for a night of D-1 Eight man action between the home Raiders and the Johnson County Central Thunderbirds.
Both teams came into the contest after losing their first game looking for a victory. The Raiders kicked off to start the game. JCC employed a mix of pass and run on their first drive. Southern applied pressure but struggled to contain JCC Quarterback Troy Holthus. At the 6:26 mark in the quarter, Holthus hit Jon Duncan on a pass for the first score of the game. The two point conversion failed and JCC took a 6-0 lead.
Southern started their first drive from their own 25 yard line with QB Kale Maguire under center. Maguire’s first pass resulted in an interception by JCC’s Jon Duncan. JCC did not take advantage of the opportunity as they turned the ball over on downs.
The Raiders took over on their own 32. After a sack, Maguire then completed a pass to Chance Swearingen to the JCC 34-yard line. Conner Bradley then rushed for a first down to the 18-yard line. On the final play of the quarter, with a third and nine, Maguire threw a touchdown pass to Evan Saathoff to tie the score at 6-6.
JCC gave Brandon Speckmann a shot at QB but the Thunderbirds would turn the ball over on downs. The Raiders couldn't do any better as they were stifled on downs and had to punt.
JCC began their next drive at their own 10 yard line. Holthus burst through the line for a eight yard gain for the first down, Lance Barras-Carnagey then took a handoff up the middle for a 14 yard gain. JCC then came up short on a fourth and one.
Southern took over on their own 21-yard line. After a penalty and several incomplete passes, Maguire lofted a pass to running back Connor Bradley for a 31 yard touchdown strike. The two point conversion failed.
The Thunderbirds mounted a drive before half time as they marched down the field. As the half came to a close Raider defensive back Alex Seeman slapped down a JCC pass to end the half with the score 12-6 in favor of the Raiders.
The second half kicked off with Southern receiving the ball and starting at their 30 yard line. Maguire threw across the field on an out route to Saathoff to move the ball to the JCC 24-yard line.
On third and 11, Chance Swearingen picked up nine yards to set a fourth and two. On the quarterback keeper, Maguire got the first down. Southern moved the ball to goal line before Maguire was able to score on a quarterback keeper to move the Southern lead to 18-6 with 5:45 left in quarter.
Following a Southern interception by Conner Bradley, the Raiders struggled with a near fumble after a mix up in the back field. Then, disaster struck for the Raiders as JCC’s Nolan Wellensiek tipped a Maguire pass for a pick six score for the Thunderbirds. The two point conversion was good, making the score 18-14.
Tough defense then followed for JCC as they held the Raiders in check. JCC’s Jon Duncan then blocked a punt near the Raider’s goal line to set up a first and goal at the nine yard line. Unable to turn the turnover into points, JCC gave Southern a chance.
The Raiders were unable to mount a challenge as they went three and out, punting to JCC. A short punt set up the Thunderbirds at the Southern 21-yard line. A quarterback scamper by Holthus to the 7-yard line set up a first and goal.
Holthus tossed the ball to Barras-Carnagey, who scored the touchdown at the 3:46 mark. The two point conversion on a toss sweep to Carnagey failed as Alex Seeman of Sothern held on and prevented the score. The Thunderbirds regained the lead at 20-18.
In the last two minutes JCC was able to extend their lead with a burst at the goal line by Maguire and a fade pass for the two point conversion for a 28-18 final.
Following the game, Southern Coach Kane Hookstra said some key injuries factored into the loss, but was also pleased with the progress he saw.
“We had a lot of injuries out there and we just don’t have the depth," Hookstra said. “In the first half we really moved the ball well. I think we are really made a step forward.”
JCC Coach Ryan Haughton voiced excitement for the win.
“All wins are appreciated especially against a well-coached team on the road," Haughton said.
Haughton also said special teams played a big role in the win, especially the blocked punt.
“We worked really hard on that during the week," Haughton said. "We had it rough last year with injuries and COVID, so a road win against a well coached team is great.”
Southern is now 0-2 and will travel to Freeman Friday night. JCC is 1-1 and will travel to Weeping Water next week.
For more photos from the JCC/Southern game, visit us online at beatricedailysun.com
Other Sunland scores
Wilber-Clatonia 36, Sutton 22 Coy Rosentreader carried the load for C-2 No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia running for three touchdowns while passing for two more en route to a Wolverine 36-22 victory over No. 5 Sutton. The defense stepped up as well, shutting out Sutton after giving up 22 first quarter points.
HTRS 52, Diller-Odell 44 Aiden Worthey had 20 rushes for 142 yards and a touchdown for HTRS. He also had a receiving touchown. Quarterback Brandt Leech had 10 completions for 226 yards and five touchdowns. Nicolas Knudson had three receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns. JJ Mcqueen and Hunter Frey had a receiving touchdown each.
Pawnee City 76, Dorchester 16 Pawnee City scored 44 points in the first quarter on their way to a convincing win over Dorchester. Anthony Kling had 133 total yards and three touchdowns. Andy Maloley had 75 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Gyra, Jett Farwell and Bryce Gyhra had a touchdown each.
Superior 42, Fairbury 24
Freeman 60, Conestoga 30
Weeping Water 40, Tri County 26
Red Cloud 67, Lewiston 12
Sterling 74, Elba 6
Hanover 44, Pike Valley 0
Beloit 24, Marysville 12