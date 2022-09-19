JCC goes on the road to beat Southern

WYMORE -- Raider Field at Abor Park In Wymore set the stage for a homecoming matchup as the Southern Raiders (1-2) hosted the Johnson County Central Thunderbirds (1-2).

Mild temperatures and a mild south breeze made for a perfect night of football. A solid crowd filtered in the stadium with a good fan showing by both schools.

The Raiders, in their home black uniforms with red trim, took the opening kickoff from the Thunderbirds, dressed in their road white and black. Thunderbird kicker Marc-Barbera-Belton booted the kickoff through the end zone setting up the Raiders on their own 15-yard line.

Cale Maguire, the senior Quarterback handed off to Austen Forney for a five-yard gain. On second down, he overcame a high snap to connect with Evan Saathoff for a first down.

A second high snap resulted in a five yard loss, but Maguire then connected with Saathoff for a 28 yard gain. The Raiders continued to march down the field aided by a face mask penalty. The Raiders were then set up with a first and goal. After two short gains on rushing plays and an incomplete pass on third down, the Raiders elected to go for it on fourth. Maguire's pass fell incomplete and the Raiders turned it over on downs.

The Thunderbirds started their first drive on their own 3-yard line. Starting quarterback Brandon Speckman, who would alternate positions with Wesley Swanson throughout the night, fed the ball to Tanner Woods on consecutive hand offs for a first down.

On first down, Forney stuffed the runner for no gain. On second dow,n the Raiders again held strong for no gain by the Thunderbirds. JCC was called for a holding penalty, setting up a fourth and 10. The Thunderbirds elected to punt with the punt sailing out of bounds at the Raider’s 25-yard line. The quarter ended scoreless at 0-0.

The Raiders were unable to move the ball and the Thunderbirds took advantage. At the 10:10 mark, Speckman hit Zander Rollins for a touchdown. The Thunderbirds converted the two point conversion to take an 8-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Southern took the kick and rumbled to midfield, but then fumbled the ball and the Thunderbirds recovered.

The Thunderbirds swiftly moved down the field and on third and goal, Speckman scored a touchdown on a quarterback keeper. The two-point conversion was good and with 6:52 left in the half, the Thunderbirds took a 16-0 lead.

The two teams traded possessions and then, Singleton blocked a Thunderbird punt setting the Raiders up at the Thunderbird 16-yard line. Satthoff made an amazing one-handed grab in the end zone for the Raiders' first score. The two point conversion failed and the half ended with a 16-6 Thunderbird lead.

The Thunderbirds wasted no time om the first possession as Woods took the hand off out of the I-formation and burst outside the right sideline and scurried in for a touchdown. The two point conversion was good and the Thunderbirds took a 24-6 lead.

On the following possession, the Raiders struggled to move the ball and then had a muffed punt attempt setting the Thunderbirds up on the Raider’s 15-yard line.

Speckman took a keeper up the middle and the Thunderbirds converted the two-point conversion to take a 32-6 lead.

The Raiders struggled offensively again and the Thunderbirds took over at midfield. With Wesley Swanson at quarterback, he quickly hit a deep pass to Keegan Jones for a score. The two-point conversion failed and the with 6:53 left in the 3rd quarter the Thunderbirds took a 38-6 lead. The two teams traded possessions and the scored remained that headed into the final quarter.

The Raiders then began to move the ball down the field. The drive was highlighted by a Singleton reception off a tip ball setting the Raiders up near the Thunderbird’s goal line. Maguire then called his own number and took the keeper in for the score. The Raiders closed the score to 38-12 but were not able to challenge and the Thunderbirds walked away with the 38-12 win.

Thunderbird coach Ryan Haughton was pleased with his team's performance.

“A win on the road in this tough district is always good," Haughton said. "Wymore is a good team and well coached. We got a couple of turnovers that we were able to turn into scores.”

Raider’s Coach, Kane Hookstra said the game just got away from them.

“We got behind and struggled with playing catch up," Hookstra said. "In the second half we gave up big chunks of plays.”

The Raiders will host Thayer Central next Friday night and the Thunderbirds will host Freeman in district action.

Other Sunland football scores EMF 74, Freeman 61 Falls City SH 68 Diller-Odell 18 Franklin 70, Meridian 20 Johnson-Brock 52, HTRS 8 Minden 44, Fairbury 25 Red Cloud 55, Pawnee City 30 Tri County 24, David City 21 Waverly 42, Norris 0 Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Lewiston 14 Wilber-Clatonia 28, Fillmore Central 21 Osborne 54, Hanover 8 Chapman 22, Marysville 9