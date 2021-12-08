JCC overcomes buzzer-beater to win in OT

WYMORE -- Johnson County Central thought they had their game against Southern wrapped up in regulation, but a buzzer-beating three pointer would send it to overtime.

In front of a raucous and rejuvenated Southern crowd in Wymore, JCC could have wilted, but they were able to outscore the home team 9-1 in the overtime period to get the 53-45 win.

Thunderbird head coach Kirk Faris was happy with how his team responded to adversity.

"There's a lot of things we could have definitely done better, but it's early in the season, so you have to expect that," Faris said. "The thing I'm most proud of is that they didn't quit. We were down five at one point and then Southern hit that buzzer-beater and it would have been easy to cash it in, but this group has some fight in them and that's what I really like about them."

JCC held a 44-39 lead with 19.9 seconds left in regulation, but a basket by Southern's Brock Adams with 11.3 seconds made it a three point game. JCC would then miss the front end of a one-and-one, which gave the Raiders a chance.

With nine seconds left, Evan Saathoff dribbled the length of the floor and was able to get up a contested three point shot. The shot found the bottom of the net as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

The Southern bench and home crowd was exuberant after the miracle shot, but JCC was able to get back to business in overtime. Logan Barras-Carnagey hit two free throws and Brandon Speckmann would get a basket to give JCC a 48-44 lead early in the overtime period.

Saathoff then connected with a free throw to make it 48-45 with 1:37 left, but that would be the last of Southern's scoring. Trey Holthus would hit three free throws down the stretch and Speckmann would hit two more to make it 53-45, which would be the final score.

Faris said Saathoff's game tying three pointer at the end of regulation was a gut punch. It was actually the second buzzer-beater of the game for the Raiders as Simon Kuol hit a last second shot at the end of the third quarter to tie the game at 29-29.

Faris likes how his team responded against a good Southern team.

"That's a good Southern team that should win a lot of games this year," Faris said. But what it came down to for us is we have a good group of seniors and good leadership. They never quit. They play hard. We may get beat sometime, but we're never going to quit."

Holthus led the way for Southern with 18 points. Ten of those points came from the free throw line, mostly in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"Trey (Holthus) is a good player and we feel really good when the ball is in his hands," Faris said.

Jon Duncan, Speckmann and Barras-Carnagey had eight points each. Cam Schuster had five points, Rodrigo Rivera had four points and Wyatt Ludemann had two points.

Johnson County Central is now 2-1 on the season. They opened their season with a 59-34 loss to Mead before beating Tri County 48-36. The Thudnerbirds will travel to Syracuse on Thursday.

"We like our team, but we're still growing," Faris said. "We've got a lot of things we can work on, but we're getting there. We're a team that works hard in practice and we'll get better as the season goes."

Simon Kuol led Southern with 16 points while Brock Adams had nine points, Evan Saathoff had eight points, Cooper Warford had six points and Chance Swearingen and Ethan Garrels had three points each.

Southern is now 1-1 on the season and will travel to Tri County on Friday.

Other Sunland boys scores FAIRBURY 52, SUPERIOR 32 Fairbury 19 13 12 8 -- 52 Superior 11 10 7 4 -- 32 Fairbury--Smith 19, Grizzle 11, Biehl 10, Starr 9, Martin 3. Home team--Theis 4, Rothchild 2, Grossman 8, Miller 8, Meyer 8, Schnakenberg 2. FRIEND 57, STERLING 39 Friend 16 15 18 8 -- 57 Sterling 4 8 11 9 -- 39 Friend--Vossler 4, Schluter 11, Drake 3, Girmus 10, Weber 11, Eberspacher 6, Svehla 12. Sterling--Peery 4, Rathe 2, Hier 3, McAulliffe 15, Richardson 15. THAYER CENTRAL 47, DILLER-ODELL 35 Diller-Odell 10 12 5 8 -- 35 Thayer Central 13 11 9 14 -- 47 Diller-Odell--Ebeling 17, Lyons 9, Sutton 6, Arnold 3. Thayer Central--stats not provided.

