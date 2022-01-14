Johnson-Brock survives Southern's upset bid in overtime

The top-seeded Johnson-Brock girls basketball team survived an upset bid by fifth-seeded Wymore Southern Thursday in the semifinals of the MUDECAS Tournament.

The Eagles were able to win the game 43-38 in overtime Thursday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Southern had their chances to pull off the upset and even had a 33-31 lead with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Missed free throw attempts in one-and-one situations by Southern gave Johnson-Brock a chance and they were able to capitalize on it.

Johnson-Brock will now play Falls City Sacred Heart in the championship game Friday night at 8:15 p.m. at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

The game between Johnson-Brock and Southern was close throughout. Southern's Maddie Wegner opened the game with a basket, but a put back basket by Brooklyn Behrends and a three pointer by Audrey Sandfort gave Johnson-Brock a 5-2 lead.

Alaina Klover got back with two free throws and two straight baskets to give the Lady Raiders an 8-5 lead. Johnson-Brock's Halle Rasmussen finished the first quarter scoring with a jumper to make it 8-7 after one.

Rasmussen started the second quarter with two straight baskets to give Johnson-Brock an 11-8 lead, but two free throws by Callie Cooper and two free throws by Klover made it 12-11 in favor of Southern.

Johnson-Brock tied it with one free throw, but a basket by Cooper gave Southern the lead back. Natalie Knipplemeyer hit a three pointer at the end of the quarter to give the Lady Eagles a 15-14 lead at the half.

Kendrea Troxel opened the third quarter with a three pointer and Cooper followed that up with a basket to give the Raiders the lead back at 19-15.

Three free throws by Johnson-Brock made it a one point game, but Riley Forney-Short's three pointer made it 22-18.

Johnson-Brock's Rasmussen and Natalie Knippelmeyer finished the third quarter with baskets to tie the game at 22-22.

Cooper opened the fourth quarter with four straight points to give Southern 26-22 lead. Johnson-Brock's Brooklyn Behrends came back with five straight points to give the Eagles the lead back 27-26.

Five straight points by Cooper made it 31-27, but four straight points by Johnson-Brock's Knippelmeyer made it 31-31.

Cooper was able to get a basket to give Southern a 33-31 lead late in the fourth quarter. Missed free throws by Southern late in the game gave Johnson-Brock a chance to tie it, and they did just that when Behrends made two free throw with 16 seconds left to make it 33-33.

Cooper was able to take it to the basket and get a desperate shot up as time expired, but it missed, forcing overtime.

Behrends opened the overtime period with a jumper, but Wegner came back with a free throw to make it 35-34. Rasmussen's jumper extended the lead to three, but a put back basket by Klover made it 37-36.

Two free throws by Rasmussen and a basket by Taryn Ottemann extended the Eagle lead to 41-36.

Cooper would score on a baseline out of bounds play to make it 41-38 with six seconds left, but Ottemann was able to seal the win for Johnson-Brock with two free throws, making it 43-38.

Rasmussen had 13 points for Johnson-Brock while Knippelmeyer had nine, Behrends and Sandfort had seen each and Chloe Vice had one.

Cooper led the way for Southern with 21 points while Klover had eight and Troxel, Wegner and Forney-Short had three points each.

Southern will now play in a third place game at 5 p.m. on Friday against Parkview Christian.

Falls City SH 48, Parkview Christian 20

In the other girls A Division semifinal game, second-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart was able to defeat sixth-seeded Parkview Christian 48-20 Thursday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

With the win, Sacred Heart will face Johnson-Brock in the A Division championship game at 8:15 p.m. on Friday at the Auditorium.

Sacred Heart jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and then shut out Parkview Christian 13-0 in the second quarter to take a 29-5 half time lead.

They extended their lead to 40-8 in the third quarter one their way to the 48-20 win.

Sacred Heart was led by Erison Vondershmidt's 14 points while Rachel Magdanz and Olivia Eickhoff had 11 points each. DeLanie Witt had five points, Jessica Wertenberger had four points, Lauren Malone had two points and Jentry Lechtenberg had one points.

Parkview Christian was led by Jada Smith's six points while Kerolene dos Santos and Myllena de Sousa had five points each. Priscila Cabrales and Angel Chumber had two points each.

Parkview Christian will play in a third place game at 5 p.m. on Friday against Southern.

BDS 45, JCC 32

The Bruning-Davenport-Shickley girls advanced to the MUDECAS B Division Championship with a win in their semifinal game over Johnson County Central.

BDS won the game 45-22 and will now play in the B Division Championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday night against (Exeter-Milligan/HTRS).

It was JCC that took a 12-7 lead in the first quarter, but BDS took a 25-22 lead at half time. They still led 30-28 after three quarters before outscoring JCC 15-4 in the fourth quarter to win 45-32.

Hannah Miller led the way for BDS with 17 points while Hanna Kadel and Taylor Sliva had seven points each, Mariah Sliva and Ashley Schlegel had five points each and Hallie Hoines had four points.

JCC was led by Bailee Sterup's 13 points while Jordan Albrecht had six, Sunnie Rother had four, Arely Cabrales and Ava Berkebile and Emma Swanda had three each.

JCC will play in a B Division third place game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday against HTRS

Exeter-Milligan 49, HTRS 35

The Exeter-Milligan girls advanced to the MUDECAS B Division Championship with a 49-35 win over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

Exeter-Milligan, the top seed in the B Division, will now face second-seeded BDS for the championship at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Beatrice City Audiotorium.

The Lady Timberwolves jumped out to a 6-4 lead in the first quarter and led 17-11 at half time. HTRS got back to within three at 30-27 in the third quarter, but Exeter-Milligan outscored HTRS 19-8 in the final quarter to win 49-35.

Exeter-Milligan was led by Jasmine Turrubiates' 16 points while Cameran Jansky had 11, Savana Krupicka had nine, Emma Olsen had eight and Jozie Kanode had five.

HTRS was led by Avery Dierberger's 14 while Jacey Leech had nine, Gracie Shafer had six, Laramie Glathar had four and Ellie Schaardt had two.

HTRS will now play in a third place game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday against Johnson County Central at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

