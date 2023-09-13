The Johnson County Central volleyball team is heading to the MUDECAS championship game after a three set win over Meridian.

The fifth-seeded Lady Thunderbirds won 25-17, 18-25, 25-19 over the eighth-seeded Mustangs.

JCC will now play in the A Division championship at 8 p.m. Thursday night at SCC against the winner of Tuesday's late match between No. 3 seed Freeman and No. 7 seed Palmyra. That game was not over by press time Tuesday night.

In the first set, the teams were tied 6-6 before JCC went on a 3-0 run to make it 9-6 and force a Meridian timeout. Ashley Beethe had a kill and Maya Straka had kills during that run.

Out of the timeout, JCC scored three straight to make it 12-6. Bailee Sterup and Harley Lubben had kills during that run.

Meridian got back within four at 13-9, but JCC scored five of the next seven points to extend the lead to 18-11.

Meridian scored two straight points to make it 18-13, but JCC answered with a 3-0 run to make it 21-13, forcing Meridian into their second timeout. The Lady Thunderbirds were able to coast to the 25-17 win from there.

It was Meridian that took control of the second set, jumping out to an 8-2 lead early behind four kills from Jaala Stewart.

After a JCC timeout, the Thunderbirds were able to close within two at 9-7, but three straight points from the Mustangs extended the lead back to 12-7.

With the score 17-12, back-to-back kills by Kali Drake got JCC back within two. Meridian scored the next two points, though, to make it 19-14 and force JCC into their second timeout.

JCC got within four, but never closer as Meridian went on to win the set 25-18, forcing a third and decisive set.

JCC jumped out to an 8-3 lead early in the third set behind two ace serves from Harley Lubben and kills from Beethe, Rother and Stewart.

The Thunderbirds were able to maintain a four point lead or more throughout most of the rest of the set. Meridian finally got back within three at 22-19, but three straight kills by Ashley Beethe put the set away 25-19.

There were two consolation matches played in the A Division on Tuesday. In one match, second-seeded Diller-Odell swept sixth-seeded Exeter-Milligan-Friend 25-20, 25-13.

Meridian will play in a third place match at 5 p.m. on Thursday against the loser of Freeman/Palmyra at SCC.

In the other A Division matches, fourth-seeded Johnson-Brock swept No. 1 seed Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 25-21, 25-18 in the consolation bracket.

Diller-Odell and Johnson-Brock will play each other in a consolation final at 2 p.m. Thursday at SCC.

Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer made the championship game of the MUDECAS B Division with a three set win over Sterling 25-27, 25-15, 25-16.

HTRS will play in the finals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday's late game between Tri County and Falls City Sacred Heart, which wasn't over by press time.

Sterling will play in a third place match at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday against the loser of Sacred Heart/Tri County.

There were two consolation matches played in the B Division on Tuesday. In one match, No. 5 seed Pawnee City swept No. 8 seed Lewiston 25-19, 25-15.

In the other consolation match, Parkview Christian defeated Southern in three sets 25-22, 20-25, 25-23.

Pawnee City and Parkview Christian will play in a consolation final match at 1 p.m. on Thursday at SCC.