Johnson inducted into Chadron State HOF

Beatrice wrestling coach Jordan Johnson was inducted into the Chadron State Athletic Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Johnson was a three-time national tournament qualifier at Chadron State and as a senior in 2004, he won the NCAA Division II West Regional 165-pound championship and earned All-American honors by placing seventh at the national tourney.

His record of 37-13 still ties him for third all-time for most single season wins at Chadron State.

Johnson led the team in pins during his last two seasons and his 91 career wins are 15th in program history.

In high school, Johnson attended Oakland-Craig and won state championships in Class D in the 140-pound division as a sophomore in 1997. He was injured most of his junior year and was the Class C 145-pound runner-up as a senior while wrestling for West Point.

Johnson just completed his sixth year as an elementary physical education teacher in Beatrice and has been the head wrestling coach for Beatrice High School during those six years.

He led the Orangemen team to a runner-up finish in Class B this past season. He also helped lead Drew Arnold and Trevor Reinke to individual state championships and a state runner-up finish for Torrance Keehn.

The Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Associated selected Johnson as the Class B Coach of the Year.

