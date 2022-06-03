Jurgens, Jones to play in 64th annual Shrine Bowl

Beatrice graduates Elliot Jurgens and Caleb Jones will play in the 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Saturday in Kearney.

Jurgens played wide receiver and running back for the Orangemen. He caught 33 passes for 680 yards and six touchdowns during his senior season and had 63 carries for 496 yards and eight touchdowns.

On special teams, Jurgens also returned three kicks for touchdowns.

Jones anchored both the offensive and defensive lines for Beatrice. On defense, he had 51 total tackles, including 27 solo tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He also led the Orangemen defense with four sacks.

On offense, Jones paved the way for an Orangemen running attack that rushed for 2,173 yards on 378 carries, which averages to 5.7 yards per carry.

Jones will continue his football playing career at Western Community College next fall.

The Beatrice duo will also be joined by Norris' Kale Consbruck on the South team's roster. Consbruck played wide receiver and free safety for the Titans.

Norris' Ty Twarling will also serve as an assistant coach for the South Team.

The 64th annual Shrine Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl, Inc. was formed May 13, 1958 to conduct an annual All-Star Football Game for graduating high school seniors in the State of Nebraska.

The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska, Inc. sponsors a football game to recognize the best senior football players and the efforts of great coaches in Nebraska with the goal of raising funds for Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

By promoting the best high school athletic talent from around Nebraska and donating the proceeds of the bowl game event to the Shriners Hospital for Children, the Shriners are working within the state to inspire and support the future of communities and children.

Support the children. Change the world.

