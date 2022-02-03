Jurgens scores 21 in Beatrice win over Norris

Class B No. 7 Beatrice protected their home court against rival Norris Tuesday night.

Beatrice defeated the Titans 46-31 at the Ozone, improving their record to 11-4 on the season. The win snaps a two game losing streak for the Orangemen.

Norris is just outside the Class B top 10 in the latest Class B ratings, but Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said the rival Titans are still a tough team to play.

"Norris played hard, they just didn't make as many shots" Ribble said. "But our kids were locked in on defense. We shared the ball pretty well on offense and got some other guys involved. I just think it was a great night for our kids."

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 21 points. All of those points came in the first three quarters. The Orangemen jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter with 11 points of those coming from Jurgens.

"Elliot came out really aggressive, which is good for us usually," Ribble said. "When he sees one or two in the first quarter go in, he gets pretty confident. And then that also draws other help defenders which opens up shots for others, too. He just did a good job attacking when it was time to attack and then just moving the ball when it was time to move the ball."

Beatrice maintained a 22-17 lead at half time and led 32-25 after three quarters.

Beatrice would go on to win 46-31 with Tucker Timmerman getting seven of his 14 total points in the fourth quarter, helping the Orangemen put the game away.

Ribble said Timmerman played a really physical game, working through some foul trouble in the first half.

"He didn't get discouraged and continued to play hard and rebounded really well for us," Ribble said. "Tucker is a high-energy kid who does a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that some people don't see, like diving for loose balls, getting rebounds, setting screens and other things that don't show up in the box score. It's not always scoring, but tonight it was scoring for him and he did a really good job."

In addition to Jurgens' 21 points and Timmerman's 14 points, Crew Meints had five points, Luke Feist had four points and Shelton Crawford had two points.

Norris was led by Myles Hoehne' s 10 points while Barret Boesiger had eight, Wyatt Wubbels had seven and J.T. Behrends had six.

The win gets Beatrice back into the win column after losses in the Traiblazer Conference Tournament last week to Platteview and Ralston. Ribble was happy to see his team bounce back.

"Our kids were looking for solutions about what happened last week," Ribble said. "They came to practice very focused and set on finding solutions. We were able to find a few of those solutions tonight and it seems like we brought the fun back to basketball."

Beatrice will return to action on Saturday when they host their regular season home finale against Wahoo. They will then close out the season with road games at Northwest on Feb. 11 and at Waverly on Feb. 17.

Norris will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Lincoln Christian.

Sunland basketball scores Boys JOHNSON-BROCK 55, SOUTHERN 45 Southern 10 9 10 16 -- 45 Johnson-Brock 11 13 14 17 -- 55 Southern--stats not provided. Johnson-Brock--stats not provided. MERIDIAN 47, HIGH PLAINS 43 Meridian 17 10 5 15 -- 47 High Plains 4 12 14 13 -- 43 Meridian--Niederklein 4, Escobar 8, Herrera 3, Rut 10, Dennis 16, Kumpf 6. High Plains--Lesiak 5, Vkrkoski 19, Marino 5, Morris 8, McNaught 4, Swanson 2. DILLER-ODELL 53, PAWNEE CITY 40 Diller-Odell 7 19 13 14 -- 53 Pawnee City 8 10 6 16 -- 40 Diller-Odell--Ebeling 15, Morgan 10, Sutton 8, Lyons 6, Arnold 7, Warren 4, Vitosh 3. Pawnee City--Gyhra 12- Kling 9- Bowhay 8, Gyhra 6, Farwell 3 Martney 2. FREEMAN 42, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 26 Elmwood-Murdock 9 8 0 9 -- 26 Freeman 10 12 11 9 -- 42 Elmwood-Murdock--Rust 6, Coleman 10, Wilson 4, Fletcher 3, Mans 1, Clements 2. Freeman--Ruse 12, Niles 13, Delhay 2, Vetrovsky 10, Jennings 2, Mahlen 3. FRIEND 60, LEWISTON 26 Lewiston 8 2 2 14 -- 26 Friend 11 26 13 9 -- 60 Lewiston--Sanders 3, Bohling 6, Burgett 3, Bledsaw 6, Rule 6, Janssen 2. Friend--Vossler 7, Schluter 13, Girmus 8, Weber 7, Eberspacher 3, Klooz 4, Vyhnalek 5, Svehla 13. SUTTON 48, WILBER-CLATONIA 35 Wilber-Clatonia 6 8 8 13 -- 35 Sutton 11 10 11 16 -- 48 Wilber-Clatonia--Skyeba 9, Pulliam 2, Combs 19, Rosentreader 2, Moreno 1, Kreshel 2. Sutton--Perrien 5, Scheidemann 4, Haight 10, Baumert 8, Jones 3, Ladehoff 3, Herndon 13, Skalka 3. Girls DILLER-ODELL 51, SOUTHERN 38 Southern 14 9 6 9 -- 38 Diller-Odell 9 12 18 12 -- 51 Southern--Klover 6, Troxel 11, Wegner 6, Cooper 12, Forney-Short 3. Diller-Odell--Meyerle 5, Swanson 7, Vilda 6, Denner 9, Stanoscheck 2, Weers 22. FAIRBURY 47, DAVID CITY 28 Fairbury 11 10 17 9 -- 47 David City 9 9 4 6 -- 28 Fairbury--Mang 16, Robertson 13, Ohlde 2, Vocelka 4, DeBoer 3, McCord 6, Sipek 3. David City--Ockander 2, Johnson 11, Jahde 4, Behrns 11. FALLS CITY SH 66, HTRS 29 HTRS 6 8 7 8 -- 29 Falls City SH 22 20 17 7 -- 66 HTRS--stats not provided. Falls City SH--stats not provided MALCOLM 43, FREEMAN 24 Freeman 2 10 8 4 -- 24 Malcolm 10 13 12 8 -- 43 Freeman--Buhr 6, Haner 6, Stewart 2, Winkle 4, Mahler 4, Holland 2. Malcolm--Wondercheck 2, Babb 10, Denton 7, Fortik 13, Sedlak 2, Brown 9. MERIDIAN 40, HIGH PLAINS 31 Meridian 8 14 5 13 -- 40 High Plains 5 8 8 10 -- 31 Meridian--Niederklein 1, Stewart 5, Kort 13, E. Schwisow 1, S. Schwisow 3, Ward 7, Schropfer 2, Dimas 2, Sobotka 6. High Plains--Hines 2, Kalkwarf 7, Lindburg 11, Carlstrom 3, Ackerson 8. FILLMORE CENTRAL 67, WILBER-CLATONIA 32 Wilber-Clatonia 2 14 11 5 -- 32 Fillmore Central 25 17 15 10 -- 67 Wilber-Clatonia--Kozak 2, Woerner 4, Vogel 2, Novotny 4, Musil 8, Thompson 8, Ehlers 4. Fillmore Central--Engle 9, Schademann 1, McCoy 3, Nichols 8, Head 9, Theis 20, Lichti 4, Hafer 9, Gaston 4. LOURDES CC 46, TRI COUNTY 19 Tri County 5 5 6 3 -- 19 Lourdes CC 18 17 5 6 -- 46 Tri County--Scherling 5, Strein 1, Stokebrand 8, Clark 3, Dike 2. Lourdes CC--Gygi 3, Rodriguez 2, L. Bruggeman 2, Box 4, R. Bruggeman 2, Heng 4, Meyer 12, Fulton 11, Benedict 2, Madison 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.