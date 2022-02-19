Keehn, Nelson both finish state runner-up

Torrance Keehn and Deegan Nelson both finished runner-up in their respective weight classes of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.

Keehn battled until the end but came up just short, losing 1-0 to undefeated Isaac White of Cozad. It's Keehn's second consecutive year finishing state runner-up.

The score was tied 0-0 after the first period and Keehn chose the bottom to start the second period. He was unable to get an escape in the period.

Midway through the third period, White was able to get an escape to take a 1-0 lead and was then able to hold off Keehn from there.

In Nelson's 182-pound championship match, Nelson lost a 5-3 decision to Jacob Awiszus of Gering. Nelson fell behind 2-0 early after Awiszus scored an immediate take down. He immediately escaped, though, making it 2-1.

In the second period, Awiszus got an escape and then followed that up with a take down to make it 5-2. Nelson got an escape midway through the third period to make it 5-3, but that would be the last of the scoring.

In addition to the two state finalists, Beatrice had two more medalist on Saturday.

Trevor Reinke wrapped up an incredible high school wrestling career with a fourth place finish in the 138-pound division.

Reinke won his consolation semifinal match 7-0 over Elijah Johnson of Hastings before losing a 3-2 decision to Garrett Rine of Waverly, the same wrestler that defeated him in the quarterfinal.

Reinke finishes his high school career a four time state medalist and a two time state champion.

Bryce Karlin was able to earn a third place finish in the 126-pound division. He wona 6-5 decision in his consolation semifnal match over Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun. In his third place match, he won an 8-6 decision over Austin Munier of Sidney.

Autumn Bartlett wrapped up her historic season with a sixth place finish in the girls 100-pound division. She becomes the first Lady O wrestler in history to earn a state medal at the NSAA State Championships.

