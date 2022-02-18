Keehn, Nelson reach state finals

Beatrice's Torrance Keehn and Deegan Nelson both reached the finals of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.

Keehn won his 170-pound semifinal match 7-1 over Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff to reach the championship on Saturday while Deegan Nelson won his 182-pound semfinal match in a tiebbreaker over Max Denson of Broken Bow.

In addition to the semifinalist, Beatrice had two more wrestlers advance to the medal rounds.

After his disappointing loss on Friday that ended his chances at a third straight state championship, Trevor Reinke bounced back with a 6-1 win over Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt in the second round consolation match of the 138-pound division. In his third round consolation match, Reinke won a 15-0 tech fall over Gering's Albert Stone to advance to Saturday's medal rounds.

In the 126-pound division, Bryce Karlin guaranteed himself a medal. He bounced back from his quarterfinal loss to score a quick pinfall win over Gavin lenn of Elkhorn in his second round consolation match.

In his third round consolation match, Karlin got a pinfall win over Cesar Cano of Lexington to advance to Saturday's medal rounds.

Cole Maschmann came back from his quarterfinal loss on Thursday to win 7-1 over Brad Hall of Auburn in his second round consolation match of the 160-pound division. In his third round consolation match, Maschmannlost by pinfall to Tony Palmer of South Sioux City, eliminating him from the tournament.

Brock Ostdiek also bounced back from his quarterfinal loss by winning a 10-2 major decision over Daulton Kuehn of Minden in the 220-pound division. In his third round consolation match Ostdiek fell to Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood 4-1, eliminating him from the tournament.

In the 113-pound division, Beatrice Gavin Vanover was able to pick up a pinfall win in his first round consolation match over Riley Jensen of Concordia/DC West. He lost by pinfall to Gavin lenn of Elkhorn, though, in his second round consolation match, eliminating him from the tournament.

Brett Powers was also able to get a win on Friday. He won a 5-4 decision over Lebron Pendles of Boys Town in his first round consolation match, but then lost a 5-3 decision to Kemper Reed of Waverly in his second round consolation match, eliminating him from the tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.