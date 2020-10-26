Lady Griffins begin quest for state title

ODELL -- The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins can't defend their Class D1 State Volleyball Championship from a year ago, but they do have their eyes on winning one in Class D2.
Diller-Odell dropped to Class D2 this season and they opened D2-1 Subdistrict play against Lewiston Monday night.
The Griffins won the match in straight sets 26-6, 25-5, 25-3 at Diller-Odell High High School. It was a nice tune up win for Diller-Odell before they play Falls City Sacred Heart Tuesday night -- the only team to defeat them so far this year.
Head coach Reba Hestermann said she was happy to see her team come out and take care of business.
"We stayed mentally focused, which is what we're going to have to do throughout the postseason," Hestermann said. "They came out, fought hard and kept their mental toughness up."
Diller-Odell jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set after a kill by Elecea Saathoff and two ace serves by Addison Heidemann.
Lewiston had their best run of the night when they got back within one at 5-4, but Diller-Odell would score seven straight points thanks to six kills by Karli Heidemann and another kill by Lilly Swanson.
Lewiston called a timeout and out of that timeout, Diller-Odell scored seven more points to make it 18-4. Karli Heidemann had three more kills during that run while Madelyn Meyerle had two ace serves. The Griffins would coast to the win from there.
Diller-Odell jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the second set and never looked back from there. The third set was similar as the Lady Griffins would put the match away.
Karli Heidemann set the tone early with nine kills in the first set. Hestermann said Karlie Heidemann has been their go-to player all year.
"She sets the tempo for a lot of different things," Hestermann said. "But she's also a girl that we can count on and it's something I really appreciated about her."
Diller-Odell had an undefeated record going into the Pioneer Conference Championship match against Sacred Heart last week, but the Irish was able end that perfect season with a five set win over the Griffins. The two teams had also played twice prior to the conference championship and Diller-Odell won both of those matches.
Hestermann said the team is looking forward to playing Sacred Heart again Tuesday night.
"We are very anxious to play them again," Hestermann said. "They got us last time, so we are ready to have another try against them."
Since that loss to Sacred Heart, Diller-Odell did sweep Friend last week before getting the sweep of Lewiston Monday night. Hestermann said she's proud of how here team has bounced back after the loss.
"I think we responded very well after the loss," Hestermann said. "We were determined to fix the things we needed to fix and that match was actually a good opportunity for us to analyze ourselves a little and get better."
Diller-Odell is guaranteed a spot in a district final match regardless of how their match with Sacred Heart goes Tuesday night. They are ranked No. 1 in the Class D2 power rankings.
Lewiston's season comes to an end with the loss.
