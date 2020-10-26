Lady Griffins begin quest for state title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Diller-Odell jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the second set and never looked back from there. The third set was similar as the Lady Griffins would put the match away.

Karli Heidemann set the tone early with nine kills in the first set. Hestermann said Karlie Heidemann has been their go-to player all year.

"She sets the tempo for a lot of different things," Hestermann said. "But she's also a girl that we can count on and it's something I really appreciated about her."

Diller-Odell had an undefeated record going into the Pioneer Conference Championship match against Sacred Heart last week, but the Irish was able end that perfect season with a five set win over the Griffins. The two teams had also played twice prior to the conference championship and Diller-Odell won both of those matches.

Hestermann said the team is looking forward to playing Sacred Heart again Tuesday night.

"We are very anxious to play them again," Hestermann said. "They got us last time, so we are ready to have another try against them."

Since that loss to Sacred Heart, Diller-Odell did sweep Friend last week before getting the sweep of Lewiston Monday night. Hestermann said she's proud of how here team has bounced back after the loss.