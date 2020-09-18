Lady Griffins claim MUDECAS championship

ODELL -- In a battle of defending state champions, the Diller-Odell Griffins defeated Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in three sets to claim the MUDECAS A Division Championship.
The Griffins, who won the Class D1 State Championship last year, defeated defending Class D2 state Champion BDS 25-20, 27-29, 25-20 Thursday night at Diller-Odell High School.
It's Diller-Odell's fourth MUDECAS Championship in the last seven years.
Griffins coach Reba Hestermann said it's hard to keep a team focused after coming off a state championship, but winning the MUDECAS Tournament proves they've been successful in doing so
"We are just taking it one match at a time and we hope that gets us to the point where we want to be at the end of the season," Hestermann said. "Our goals are high and we want to step up to every expectation we set for ourselves. We want to push ourselves to be the best we can be in our area and in Class D2."
Madelyn Meyerle scored the first point of the game with a kill, but BDS' Mariah Sliva came back with a kill and an ace serve and Tayla Sliva followed that up with a kill to make it 3-1 early.
Diller-Odell would score six straight points to take a 7-3 lead. Meyerle combined for a block with Elecea Saathoff during the run while also pounding a kill home.
BDS ended the Griffin run with a point, but back to back kills by Addison Heidemann and Karli Heidemann made it 9-4.
The Lady Eagles would come back with four straight points to make it 9-8. A kill by Karli Heidemann ended the run and then Addison Heidemann answered another BDS point with a kill to make it 11-9.
After a point by BDS, Ava Lovitt answered with back-to-back kills to extend the Griffin lead back to 13-10, but BDS would claw their way back to tie it at 14-14.
Two straight points by Diller-Odell, including a double block by Saathoff and Karli Heidemann, extended the Griffin lead to 16-14.
BDS scored the next point, but three straight points by Diller-Odell extended the lead back to 19-15, forcing a BDS timeout. Meyerle and Addison Heidemann had kills during that run.
Out of the timeout, Diller-Odell would score a point, but BDS came back with four of the next five points to make it 21-19. Macy Kamler had a kill and an ace during that run.
Karli Heidemann and Addison Heidemann answered with back to back kills to make it 23-19, forcing BDS to take their final timeout. BDS scored out of the timeout, but Addison Heidemann and Lovitt finished off the set with kills to make it 25-20.
BDS was able to win a thrilling second set. They bolted out to a 17-9 lead, but Diller-Odell scored eight straight points to tie the set 17-17.
BDS ended the run with three straight points, including a kill from Mariah Sliva and a block by Malory Dickson.
Elecea Saathoff ended the run with a kill to make it 20-18. The two teams traded points and the score was tied at 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 before BDS finally scored two straight points to win the set 29-27.
The third set was tight the whole way with neither team leading by more than two points until a kill by Addison Heidemann extended Diller-Odell's lead to 18-15.
BDS came back with two straight points, but Diller-Odell answered with two points, including a kill from Karli Heidemann to make it 22-18 and force a BDS timeout.
Meyerle registered a kill out of the timeout to make it 23-18. With the score 24-20, a kill by Karli Heidemann put the set away, giving the Griffins the MUDECAS championship.
Hestermann said she was happy with how her team bounced back after the tough loss in the second set.
"We just told the girls to keep their composure and keep calm on the floor," Hestermann said. "Because if we tighten up, then things don't go our way. We were able to push through that second set and got to the position where we needed to be because we maintained our calmness."
Hestermann said MUDECAS is full of great teams and to come out on top says a lot about her team.
"These girls have worked hard in the offseason," Hestermann said. "We worked so we could maintain during hard matches and then step up when we need to. Of course we still have things to work on and things to adjust, but that's what good competition is for. You look at those things, you work on it and you become a better team because of it."
In the third place match of the MUDECAS A Division, Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Johnson-Brock in three sets 23-25, 25-16, 25-19.
In the consolation match of the A Division, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer defeated Exeter-Milligan in three sets 25-23, 20-25, 25-20.
Palmyra wins MUDECAS B Division
The Palmyra Lady Panthers defeated Southern Thursday night to claim the MUDECAS B Division Championship.
Top-seeded Palmyra won in straight sets 25-12, 27-25 over second-seeded Southern at Freeman High School.
In the third place match of the B Division, Sterling defeated Tri County in straight sets 25-15, 25-14.
In the consolation match of the B Division, Johnson County Central defeated Pawnee City in straight sets 25-12, 25-18.
