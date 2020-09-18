Lady Griffins claim MUDECAS championship

BDS ended the run with three straight points, including a kill from Mariah Sliva and a block by Malory Dickson.

Elecea Saathoff ended the run with a kill to make it 20-18. The two teams traded points and the score was tied at 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 before BDS finally scored two straight points to win the set 29-27.

The third set was tight the whole way with neither team leading by more than two points until a kill by Addison Heidemann extended Diller-Odell's lead to 18-15.

BDS came back with two straight points, but Diller-Odell answered with two points, including a kill from Karli Heidemann to make it 22-18 and force a BDS timeout.

Meyerle registered a kill out of the timeout to make it 23-18. With the score 24-20, a kill by Karli Heidemann put the set away, giving the Griffins the MUDECAS championship.

Hestermann said she was happy with how her team bounced back after the tough loss in the second set.

"We just told the girls to keep their composure and keep calm on the floor," Hestermann said. "Because if we tighten up, then things don't go our way. We were able to push through that second set and got to the position where we needed to be because we maintained our calmness."