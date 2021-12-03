Lady Griffins dominant in season opener

ODELL -- There will be games down the road where the Diller-Odell girls basketball team will miss starter Karli Heidemann, but it wasn’t in the season opener.

The Lady Griffins got their season off to a hot start with a 57-12 win over Pawnee City Thursday night in Odell.

Heidemann will miss most of the season due to a knee injury she suffered during volleyball season, but freshman point guard Myleigh Weers provided a big boost to the short-handed Griffins, scoring 17 points in her high school basketball debut.

Meanwhile, the Griffins defense held Pawnee City to zero points in the first quarter and just two points in the second quarter as they built their big lead.

Diller-Odell coach John Mohr said they know the games aren’t always going to be that easy, but said it’s a good start to the season.

“Pawnee City is a really young team and they are building,” Mohr said. “Our defense carried us early and we were fundamentally sound. Our goal was to beat them up and down the court and we were able to do that once we got the first quarter jitters out of the way. We like to get out and run – that’s our style – and for our first time out, we did a good job of doing that.”

In addition to her 17 points, Weers had seven assists, six steals and four rebounds while only turning it over once. That’s while only playing about half the game.

“Myleigh is going to be a really good point guard for us,” Mohr said. “She sees the court really well, she’s a good distributor and she’s a good shooter as well. Having somebody – even as a freshman – that is able to do all of that will be a huge bonus for us this year.”

Lilly Swanson had nine points, Mad Meyerle and Mallory Denner had eight points each, Keira Hennerberg had six points, Baileigh Vilda had four points, Tatum Schroeder had three points and Rachel Stanosheck had two points.

Mohr said it’s convenient to have multiple players that can score.

“We’ve got seasoned players in our seniors Mad Meyerle and Mallory Denner and we’ve got sophomore Lilly Swanson who has played in a lot of big games already,” Mohr said. “They can all run the court, catch the ball and play some defense. We’re a little short-handed, but I think we can make due.”

It also a good night to get some experience to other younger players.

“The other freshmen have some ability, but just need some more reps,” Mohr said. “I’m looking forward to inserting them more into games down the road out of necessity because we don’t have the numbers.”

Pawnee City got three points from Neveah Blecha, two points each from Cara Pierce, Hallye Friedly and Cameron Ottersberg and one point from Mallory Branek.

The Lady Griffins hope to build on their 1-0 start with a trip to Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer on Friday.

“It’s good to get this first one under our belt,” Mohr said. “As I said, we know future games will get more difficult, but we got those first game jitters out of the way.”

Pawnee City will host Frankfort, Kan. on Friday.

Other Sunland girls scores FREEMAN 34, PALMYRA 12 Palmyra 2 0 0 10 -- 12 Freeman 10 9 12 3 -- 34 Palmyra--Davis 2, Ball 2, Hauranek 6, Busch 2. Freeman--Haner 6, Boyer 9, Winkle 8, Mahler 5, Holland 4, Hindera 2. LEWISTON 39, FRIEND 17 Friend 3 6 4 4 -- 17 Lewiston 10 18 3 8 -- 39 Friend--Lawver 4, Milton 2, Brandt 2, Ricenbaw 7, Ellison 2. Lewiston--K. Sanders 18, Christen 4, Weyers 10, M. Sanders 7. MERIDIAN 49, DORCHESTER 19 Dorchester 5 6 2 6 -- 19 Meridian 17 6 17 9 -- 49 Dorchester--Kasl 3, Schweitzer 6, Theis 2, Bahrens 3, Theis 2, Zoubek 3. Meridian--Pribyl 8, Niederklein 9, Stewart 8, Kort 2, Schwisow 7, Schropfer 7, Dimas 5, Paul 3. WILBER-CLATONIA 41, TRI COUNTY 31 Wilber-Clatonia 14 8 13 6 -- 41 Tri County 5 11 8 7 -- 31 Tri County--Scherling 4, Strein 4, Washburn 6, Strokebrand 6, Clark 6, Koch 5. Wilber-Clatonia--Kozak 3, Woerner 2, Kotas 5, Raines 2, Schuerman 12, Musil 2, Tompson 2, Oliver 4, Ehlers 10.

