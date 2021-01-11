Lady Griffins fall in double OT in MUDECAS opener

The 92nd annual MUDECAS Basketball Tournament got off to a hot start with a double overtime game between Diller-Odell and Johnson-Brock.
Sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock managed to pull off the upset over third-seeded Diller-Odell 35-30 in double overtime at the Beatrice City Auditorium, moving them into the semifinals of the MUDECAS A Division.
The game looked like it might be over after just one overtime, but the Lady Griffins got a buzzer-beating three pointer to force a second overtime. Johnson-Brock's defense would hold the Griffins scoreless in the second overtime to get the win.
Point were hard to come by throughout the entire game for both teams. Johnson-Brock scored the first basket of the game, but Diller-Odell came back with four straight points after a basket from Jadyn Schultis and a basket in the post by Mad Meyerle.
Johnson-Brock tied it with a put back basket, but two free throws by Addison Heidemann and a steal and lay up by Lilly Swanson gave the Lady Griffins an 8-4 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Eagles scored the first three points of the second quarter, but Lilly Swanson would knock down a three pointer to make it 11-7. She then scored again after a Johnson-Brock basket to make it 13-9.
After the two teams traded a free throw each, Addison Heidemann finished the first half scoring with a jumper to make it 16-10 at half time.
Johnson-Brock scored the first three points of the third quarter to make it 16-13. Karli Heidemann answered that with a basket in the post. She then later made two free throws to make it 20-13. The Lady Eagles finished the third quarter on a 4-0 run to make it 20-17.
Mallory Denner opened the fourth quarter with a fast break lay up off a steal. After a basket by Johnson-Brock, Addison Heidemann hit two free throws to make it 24-19.
Johnson-Brock scored the next five points to tie the game at 24-24 with 2:45 left in the game. Neither team would score in the last 2:45, forcing overtime.
The two teams traded free throws to start the overtime period. Addison Heidemann then scored on a back door cut to give the Griffins a 27-25 lead.
Johnson-Brock scored the next five points to take a 30-27 lead, but the Lady Grffins got the back back with 12 seconds left in the game. Addison Heidemann got the ball in the corner on a designed play. She took a dribble and put up a contested shot at the buzzer. It went in, forcing a second overtime.
Johnson-Brock scored all five points in the second overtime as they were able to hold on for the 35-30 upset win.
Johnson-Brock was led by Jordan Koehler's 12 points while Taylor Buhmeier had eight, Natalie Knippelmeyer had four and Halle Rasmussen had two.
Addison Heidemann led the way for Diller-Odell with 11 points while Lilly Swanson had eight, Karli Heidemann had five and Mad Meyerle, Mallorny Denner and Jadyn Schultis had two points each.
Johnson-Brock's semifinal game will be at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday against second seeded Falls City Sacred Heart at the Beatrice City Auditorium. Diller-Odell will play in a consolation game on Friday at 8:30 p.m. against seventh-seeded Meridian at the Beatrice Middle School.
Sacred Heart wins big over Meridian
Falls City Sacred Heart is trying to get back to the MUDECAS A Division Championship and they got off to a good start on Monday.
Sacred Heart, the No. 2 seed in the A Division, beat seventh-seeded Meridian 63-22 at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
The Irish jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and led 31-14 at the half. They extended their lead to 53-18 in the third quarter, allowing them to coast to the win from there.
Sacred Heart was led by Erison Vonderschmidt's 14 points while Emma Littel had 11, Rachel Magdanz had eight, Macy Keller had seven, Danielle Bippes had six, Ella Simon had five, Olivia Eickhoff and Jessica Wertenberger had four each, and London Nachtigal and DeLanie Witt had two each.
Meridian was led by Erin Kujath's seven points while Ally Kort had five, Kala Most had four and Jaslyn Ward and Erika Schwisow had two each.
Sacred Heart will play in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday against sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock at the Beatrice City Auditorium. Meridian will play in a consolation game at 8:30 p.m. on Friday against Diller-Odell at Beatrice Middle School.
Exeter-Milligan defeats Freeman in MUDECAS opener
Eighth-seeded Freeman gave top seeded Exeter-Milligan a run for their money Monday night in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.
Exter-Milligan would win the game 33-24 at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
The Lady Timberwolves led 8-6 after the first quarter, but Freeman led 16-13 at half time. Exeter-Milligan would shut out Freeman in the third quarter as they built a 20-16 lead.
Freeman opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer to make it 20-19, but Exteter-Milligan scored the next nine points to open a 29-19 lead.
Freeman got back within six at 30-24, but the Timberwolves made enough free throws down the stretch to get the 33-24 win.
Kaylee Bures led the way for Freeman with 10 points while Katy Mertens had four, Ashton Niles and Taylor Anderson had three each and Kylie Boyer and Faith Holland had two each.
Exeter-Milligan will play their semifinal game at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Beatrice City Auditorium against the winner of Monday's late game between fourth-seeded Sterling and fifth-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley. That game was not over by press time Monday night.