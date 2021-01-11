Lady Griffins fall in double OT in MUDECAS opener

The 92nd annual MUDECAS Basketball Tournament got off to a hot start with a double overtime game between Diller-Odell and Johnson-Brock.

Sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock managed to pull off the upset over third-seeded Diller-Odell 35-30 in double overtime at the Beatrice City Auditorium, moving them into the semifinals of the MUDECAS A Division.

The game looked like it might be over after just one overtime, but the Lady Griffins got a buzzer-beating three pointer to force a second overtime. Johnson-Brock's defense would hold the Griffins scoreless in the second overtime to get the win.

Point were hard to come by throughout the entire game for both teams. Johnson-Brock scored the first basket of the game, but Diller-Odell came back with four straight points after a basket from Jadyn Schultis and a basket in the post by Mad Meyerle.

Johnson-Brock tied it with a put back basket, but two free throws by Addison Heidemann and a steal and lay up by Lilly Swanson gave the Lady Griffins an 8-4 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Eagles scored the first three points of the second quarter, but Lilly Swanson would knock down a three pointer to make it 11-7. She then scored again after a Johnson-Brock basket to make it 13-9.