Lady Griffins open Freeman Invite with two wins

ADAMS -- The Freeman Volleyball Invitational is underway in Adams and two-time defending state champion Diller-Odell is off to a hot start.

The Lady Griffins won both their matches in Pool B Thursday night. They beat Pawnee City 25-16, 25-14 before beating Sterling 28-26, 25-16.

Diller-Odell will now play Elmwood-Murdock at 10 a.m. on Saturday before being seeded for the four-team championship bracket, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m.

In Sterling's other match of the night, they defeated Elmwood-Murdoch in three sets 25-22, 10-25, 25-21.

The Lady Jets will play Pawnee City at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the results of that match will determine if they play in the consolation or championship bracket.

In addition to their loss to Diller-Odell, Pawnee City also fell to Elmwood-Murdock 25-12, 25-12.

Host team Freeman is in Pool A in the tournament and played two matches in the main gym.

The Lady Falcons fells in their first match to Mead in straight sets 25-11, 25-19, but bounced back with a two set win over Deshler 25-18, 25-21.