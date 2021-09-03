Lady Griffins open Freeman Invite with two wins

ADAMS -- The Freeman Volleyball Invitational is underway in Adams and two-time defending state champion Diller-Odell is off to a hot start.
The Lady Griffins won both their matches in Pool B Thursday night. They beat Pawnee City 25-16, 25-14 before beating Sterling 28-26, 25-16.
Diller-Odell will now play Elmwood-Murdock at 10 a.m. on Saturday before being seeded for the four-team championship bracket, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m.
In Sterling's other match of the night, they defeated Elmwood-Murdoch in three sets 25-22, 10-25, 25-21.
The Lady Jets will play Pawnee City at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the results of that match will determine if they play in the consolation or championship bracket.
In addition to their loss to Diller-Odell, Pawnee City also fell to Elmwood-Murdock 25-12, 25-12.
Host team Freeman is in Pool A in the tournament and played two matches in the main gym.
The Lady Falcons fells in their first match to Mead in straight sets 25-11, 25-19, but bounced back with a two set win over Deshler 25-18, 25-21.
Freeman will now play Johnson-Brock at 9 a.m. on Saturday to determine whether they'll play in the championship or consolation bracket.
Johnson-Brock also split their two matches Thursday night. They beat Deshler in three sets 25-18, 23-25, 25-9, but fell to Mead in three sets 23-25, 27-25, 25-22.
Diller-Odell's record going into Saturay's matches is 3-0. Freeman is 1-3, Sterling is 2-1 and Pawnee City is 1-3.
Norris sweeps Bennington
The Norris volleyball team continued their undefeated season with a 3-0 sweep over Bennington Thursday night in Bennington.
The Lady Titans won the match 25-14, 25-12, 25-14.
Maisie Boesiger guided Norris to the win with 32 set assists, 13 digs and four kills. Ella Waters had 15 kills and Gracie Kircher had 10 kills. Anna Jelinek had 13 digs in the match.
Norris is now 6-0 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Elkhorn South.
Other Sunland volleyball scores
Fairbury def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 (3-0)
Falls City def. HTRS 22-25, 25-19, 25-10 (2-1)
HTRS def. JCC, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21 (2-1)