Lady Griffins surge in second half against Lewiston

ODELL -- The Diller-Odell girls got off to a slow start, but gradually pulled away from Lewiston Friday night.

The Lady Griffins defeated Lewiston 40-14 at Diller-Odell High School, improving their record to 5-1 on the season.

Diller-Odell led 9-2 after the first quarter and then just scored two points in the second quarter to lead 11-3 at half.

"We started off extremely slow offensively," said Diller-Odell Coach John Mohr. "We had too many misses on good looks at the basket. Lewiston was very deliberate on offense and had long possessions, which ate up the clock. This prevented us from getting into any type of offensive rhythm."

Diller-Odell finally got going in the second half, extending their lead to 28-5 in the third quarter, allowing them to coast to the 40-14 win in the fourth quarter.

"We shot much better in the second half," Mohr said. "For the game we shot just 28 percent and it marked the second straight game we shot under 30 percent. Lewiston shot only 21 percent and we held them to 14 points, so that was a positive state. We also only committed nine turnovers."