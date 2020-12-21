Lady Griffins surge in second half against Lewiston

ODELL -- The Diller-Odell girls got off to a slow start, but gradually pulled away from Lewiston Friday night.
The Lady Griffins defeated Lewiston 40-14 at Diller-Odell High School, improving their record to 5-1 on the season.
Diller-Odell led 9-2 after the first quarter and then just scored two points in the second quarter to lead 11-3 at half.
"We started off extremely slow offensively," said Diller-Odell Coach John Mohr. "We had too many misses on good looks at the basket. Lewiston was very deliberate on offense and had long possessions, which ate up the clock. This prevented us from getting into any type of offensive rhythm."
Diller-Odell finally got going in the second half, extending their lead to 28-5 in the third quarter, allowing them to coast to the 40-14 win in the fourth quarter.
"We shot much better in the second half," Mohr said. "For the game we shot just 28 percent and it marked the second straight game we shot under 30 percent. Lewiston shot only 21 percent and we held them to 14 points, so that was a positive state. We also only committed nine turnovers."
Diller-Odell jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first half thanks to four points from Karli Heidemann, two points each from Addison Heidemann and Mad Meyerle and one point from Lilly Swanson. Lewiston's Carleigh Weyers ended the first quarter scoring with a basket to make it 9-2.
Weyers hit a free throw in the second quarter and Meyerle had a basket for the Griffins, but that was the only three points of the quarter, making it 11-3 at the half.
Addison Heidemann got things rolling for the Griffins with a three pointer to start the third quarter and Meyerle followed that up with two free throws to make it 16-3.
Lewiston's Katelyn Sanders hit a basket to make it 16-5, but the rest of the third quarter belonged to Diller-Odell.
A jumper by Meyerle followed by five straight points from Addison Heidemann made it 23-5. A three point play by Elecia Saathoff and a post move by Karli Heidemann made it 28-5 after three quarters.
Diller-Odell maintained a safe lead all the way through the fourth quarter on their way to the 40-14 win.
Addison Heidemann led the way for Diller-Odell with 12 points while Meyerle had 10 points. Karli Heidemann had seven points, Saathoff had six points, Lilly Swanson had three points and Rachel Stansosheck had two points.
Diller-Odell was down one starter as Mallory Denner had to sit due to a bruised foot.
'So we were thinner when it came to depth," Mohr said. "But we still got good bench contributions from freshman Lilly Swanson and sophomore Elecea Saathoff. Mad Meyerle also had a solid game, shooting 50 percent from the field and 100-percent from the line."
Diller-Odell will be in action again on Dec. 28 when they host Tri County.
"Overall, we are pleased to be heading into the holiday with a 5-1 record," Mohr said.
Katelyn Sanders led Lewiston with seven points while Carleigh Weyers had four points and Meagan Sanders had three points.
Lewiston is now 1-3 on the season.
Other girls scores
BEATRICE 55, OMAHA RONCALLI 35
Beatrice 15 16 12 12 -- 55
Omaha Roncalli 8 4 10 13 -- 35
Beatrice--M. Hatcliff 29, Martinez 10, A. Hatcliff 7, Jurgens 4, Mahoney 3, Leners 2.
Omaha Roncalli--Bennett 11, Mancuso 10, Wilson 9, Stoffel 5.
FILLMORE CENTRAL 52, WILBER-CLATONIA 27
Fillmore Central 13 10 12 17 -- 52
Wilber-Clatonia 8 11 5 8 -- 27
Fillmore Central--Theis 20, Schelkopf 11, Nichols 10, Engle 6, Gaston 3, Korbelik 2.
Wilber-Clatonia--Sand 11, Honea 6, Rezny 6, Ehlers 2, Schuerman 2.
CRETE 41, FAIRBURY 21
Crete 7 16 11 7 -- 41
Fairbury 8 0 1 12 -- 21
Crete--Newton 16, Jurgens 12, Adam 3, Wendt 3, Mach 3, Stones 2, Kraus 1, Henning 1.
Fairbury--McCord 11, Ohlde 2, Mans 2, Layton 2, Tracy 2, Sipek 2.
NORRIS 53, SEWARD 28
Seward 5 8 5 10 -- 28
Norris 5 12 14 22 -- 53
Seward--Miller 2, Schulz 5, Hughes 5, Ringler 7, Stutzman 9.
Norris--Talero 2, Boone 6, Collier 13, Waters 3, Kroeker 2, White 10, Kircher
MERIDIAN 46, GILTNER 18
Giltner 2 7 2 7 -- 18
Meridian 19 6 20 1 -- 46
Giltner--Wilson 2, Antle 3, Wiles 13.
Meridian--Pribyl 7, Kort 15, E. Schwisow 3, S. Schwisow 2, Most 6, Ward 8, Schropfer 4, Stewart 1.
AUBURN 55, FREEMAN 20
Freeman 4 4 6 6 -- 20
Auburn 13 11 11 20 -- 55
Freeman--Anderson 3, D. Haner 2, Boyer 3, Niles 6, Mahler 2, B. Haner 2, Holland 2.
Auburn--Grant 9, Franke 4, Kirkpatrick 5, Sealock 2, Swanson 2, Binder 9, Maddox 5, Baltensperger 6, Darnell 13.
