Lady Irish win MUDECAS Championship

The Falls City Sacred Heart girls defeated Johnson-Brock 38-26 Friday night to claim the MUDECAS A Division Championship.

It's the third consecutive championship for the Irish and seventh in the last nine years.

Sacred Heart head coach Luke Santo said the team has always considered MUDECAS a special tournament and winning it is always one of their goals.

"I talked to a coach who said they just consider this a normal week," Santo said. "We don't do that. This tournament means a lot to all these small schools and we circle it on the calendar every year, we get excited about it and we love being here. Our girls embrace it and I think that has led to our success."

The Irish entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the A Division, but it was top-seeded Johnson-Brock that jumped out to a 6-0 lead early on. Sacred Heart would end the quarter on a 12-2 run behind seven points from Olivia Eichoff. The Irish led 12-8 after one.

"We like to get off to great starts, so it was kind of disappointing when we fell behind," Santo said. "We've been on this stage before, but we just came out tight, played bad defense, fouled and had a couple bad turnovers. But the timeout helped and we were able to get some offense going."

Only 10 total points were scored in the second quarter and the Irish maintained a 17-13 lead.

DeLanie Witt gave the Irish some breathing room with back-to-back three pointers to start the third quarter, extending the lead 10. She had four total three pointers in the game.

"DeLanie has had a great week and those two three pointers to start the second half were huge," Santo said. "It just gave us a ton of confidence getting that double digit lead and then our defense was good for the rest of the half."

Johnson-Brock would finish the third quarter on a 8-2 run, though, making it 25-21 entering the fourth quarter.

The Irish opened the four quarter on a 6-0 run thanks to two baskets by Jessica Wertenberger and a basket by Macy Keller, making it 31-21.

Johnson-Brock got back within seven, but never closer as Sacred Heart went on to win 38-26.

DeLanie Witt led the way for the Irish with 12 points while Jessica Wertenbereger had eight, Olivia Eickhoff had seven, Jentry Lechtenberg had six and Macy Keller had five.

Johnson-Brock was led by Natalie Knippelmeyer's 10 points while Taryn Ottemann had eight and Brooklyn Behrends and Halle Rasmussen had four each.

The Irish improves their record to 11-2 on the season.

"This is huge for us," Santo said. "We play great teams here. I was saying before Christmas that we weren't sure what we had yet, but we've been playing really well. Our defense has been really good. Our offense has to grow a little bit, but this should give us a ton of confidence going forward."

Johnson-Brock falls to 11-3 on the season.