Lady Jets fall short against Humphrey St. Francis

The Sterling Lady Jets ran into a buzz saw in the first round of the NSAA State Tournament on Wednesday.

Sterling, the eighth seed in Class D2, fell to top-seeded and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis 73-41 at Lincoln North Star.

The Flyers, who are 23-0 on the season, are used to running away from the competition. Of their 22 wins during the season, 12 have been by 30 or more points and seven have been by 50 or more points. Their closest games have been 10 point games.

Sterling Coach Josh Pfeiffer's explanation for the loss after the game was simple.

"They're good," he said with a smile.

Humphrey St. Francis came out with a full court press which created problems for the Jets. Quick turnovers led to easy baskets for the Flyers.

Pfeiffer said his team's strength all year has been their guard play, so he was hoping they could handle the pressure a little better.

"We did eventually get there, but it took us some time," Pfeiffer said. "We had two days to prepare for this team and we had good preparation, but it's really challenging to prep for a team like that with their speed. They are fast. Our heads were in a blender because of the pressure they put on us and that got us behind."