Lady Jets fall short against Humphrey St. Francis

The Sterling Lady Jets ran into a buzz saw in the first round of the NSAA State Tournament on Wednesday.
Sterling, the eighth seed in Class D2, fell to top-seeded and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis 73-41 at Lincoln North Star.
The Flyers, who are 23-0 on the season, are used to running away from the competition. Of their 22 wins during the season, 12 have been by 30 or more points and seven have been by 50 or more points. Their closest games have been 10 point games.
Sterling Coach Josh Pfeiffer's explanation for the loss after the game was simple.
"They're good," he said with a smile.
Humphrey St. Francis came out with a full court press which created problems for the Jets. Quick turnovers led to easy baskets for the Flyers.
Pfeiffer said his team's strength all year has been their guard play, so he was hoping they could handle the pressure a little better.
"We did eventually get there, but it took us some time," Pfeiffer said. "We had two days to prepare for this team and we had good preparation, but it's really challenging to prep for a team like that with their speed. They are fast. Our heads were in a blender because of the pressure they put on us and that got us behind."
Compounding the problem even more for the Jets was the fact they had to play without one of their starting guards. Junior Ella Wingert hurt her knee in last week's district final and did not play at state.
Pfeiffer said he's not sure Wingert's presence on the court would have helped them overcome 32 points, but he thinks it could have made things more competitive.
"Being without Ella hurt us from a composure perspective," Pfeiffer said. "This would have been her third straight year at state, so she's been there and done that and it would have been nice to have that experience. Also, her speed and her defense is her greatest asset, which would have helped against a team of their speed."
Sterling did enjoy one lead in the game. After falling behind 2-0 early, Katy Boldt knocked down a three pointer to give the Jets a 3-2 lead. The Flyers scored the next eight points and eventually led 25-8 after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 43-16 at half time and maintained that safe lead throughout the second half on their way to the 73-41 win.
Macy Richardson led the way for Sterling with 15 points while Boldt had 14 points and Dakotah Ludemann had eight points. Sierra Goracke and Tara Walters added two points each.
Kaylee Stricklin led Humphrey St. Francis with 21 points while Allison Weidner had 19.
Pfeiffer said he's happy with how his team played against Weidner.
"(Allison) Weidner is fantastic and she's going to find ways to make plays and she did" Pfeiffer said. "I thought we did OK against her, but she still finds a way."
Sterling finishes the season with a 15-8 record. They lose three seniors to graduation -- Tara Walters, Kaity Wusk and Emma Harms.
Pfeiffer said these seniors were managers for him during his first year at Sterling five years ago and they stuck with the program.
"They've been committed to the program," Pfeiffer said. "These girls were invested since eighth grade and if you can get people invested, you can go places -- and here we are at the state tournament. They are great players but they are also fantastic human beings and we can't wait to see who they become when they leave Sterling's doors because they're going to be wildly successful."
Pfeiffer is also excited about the future of Sterling girls basketball as they return their top two scorers in Richardson and Ludemann and one of their top defenders in Wingert.
"We are excited about what we have coming back," Pfeiffer said. "We have lots of talent, athleticism and experience coming back, so we like to think if we tweak a few things here and there, we can find ourselves right back here at state again next year."