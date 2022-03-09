Lady Jets fall to Irish in state semis

LINCOLN -- The Sterling girls put together a ferocious comeback attempt against their rival Falls City Sacred Heart in a state semifinal game Wednesday night, but ultimately came up just short.

Sterling fell to the Irish 48-38 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, dropping the Lady Jets to a third place game to be played on Thursday.

The Lady Jets trailed 28-14 at the half, but opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run thanks to two points from Dakotah Ludemann and four points from Macy Richardson.

Richardson had five more points later in the quarter and the Jets cut their deficit to 34-27 going into the fourth quarter.

During that fourth quarter, they dwindled their deficit all the way down to 38-35 with 2:37 left in the game.

The Irish would convert on six straight free throw attempts while their defense was able to get stops, extending their lead back to 44-35. Katy Boldt knocked down a three pointer with 40.6 left to make it 44-38 with 40.6 seconds left, but it wasn't to be as Sacred Heart went on to win 48-38.

Sterling Coach Josh Pfeiffer said the outcome wasn't what they wanted, but he's proud of the fight they showed in the second half.

"I'm proud of their effort and their fight," Pfeiffer said. "As a coach, you can't ask for anymore than that. They fought until the end and I'm proud of that."

Pfeiffer said he wished they hadn't dug themselves such a big hole in the first half.

"There were times we just weren't executing the game plan the wish we had," Pfieffer said. "In the second half, they executed what we were looking for, but it took us too long to get there. We got it to three, but it's a struggle against a team like that because they've got a good chance at cutting down the nets this week."

Pfeiffer said the adjustment they made in the second half was to get the ball in transition more, but also avoid that passing and standing on offense.

"You can't play against Sacred Heart that way because their defense is too strong," Pfeiffer said. "You've got to get your cutting movement going and we did a better job of that and squeezing the defense, creating opportunities."

Macy Richardson led the way for Sterling, scoring 22 of the team's 38 total points. Lauren Harms had six, Dakotah Ludemann had five, Katy Boldt had three and Ella Wingert had two.

Sterling will play in a third place game at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln High. Pfeiffer said some people don't like the third place games, but he is glad he gets the opportunity to coach this group of girls one last time.

"There's only two teams in the state that can walk off the floor with a win and that's the first place and the third place," Pfeiffer said. "We wanted the first place, bu the third place-- that's better than ending on a loss."

