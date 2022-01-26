Lady Jets get wild win over Lourdes CC

STERLING -- Class D2 No. 7 Sterling held on to defeat Lourdes Central Catholic in a wild, back and forth game Tuesday night.

The Lady Jets won the game 55-45 to improve to 13-4 on the season.

The game looked like it was going to be a rout early with Sterling exploding out to a 26-6 lead in the first quarter.

Lourdes flipped in the script in the second quarter, battling back within six at half time at 31-25. They continued their comeback in the third quarter and even took a brief 36-34 lead.

Sterling got settled back in, though, and outscored Lourdes 17-8 in the fourth quarter to get the 10 point win.

The crazy momentum swings were not a surprise to Sterling head coach Josh Pfeiffer, saying they knew going in that both teams were capable of making big runs.

"Exactly like I expected," Pfeiffer said. "It was two teams with a similar style of play and that it was going to be a battle of runs. We just wanted to be the team that played our style a little better."

Sterling's full court pressure defense caused problems for Lourdes in the first quarter, allowing the Lady Jets to get steals and easy baskets.

But even when the score was 26-6, Pfeiffer said they tried to instill into the team that Lourdes would eventually make a run -- and they did.

Lourdes got back into it by attacking the offensive glass and getting second and third chance points. Meanwhile, they were able to consistently get defensive rebounds, holding the Jets to one-and-done possessions.

"We didn't rebound well enough and that killed us," Pfeiffer said. "Without that, I don't think we would have had to sweat it out that much. We are a guard-oriented team, so rebounding can be a problem for us at times, but some of our guards can really get in their and mix it up. But credit to Lourdes on being aggressive on the boards and giving us some problems."

Sterling was able to fix that problem in the fourth quarter. They were clinging to a 42-41 lead when they would go on a 6-0 run thanks to baskets by Dakotah Ludemann and Lauren Harms and two free throws by Macy Richardson.

Lourdes came back with a basket to get back within five at 48-43, but back-to-back baskets by Ludemann would extend the lead to nine, which would be all the cushion they would need on their way to the 55-45 win.

Pfeiffer said good teams find a way to win tough games, which is why he was happy to see his team grind it out in the fourth quarter despite letting a 20 point lead slip away.

"Games are won on one possession at a time all the way through the fourth quarter," Pfeiffer said. "I thought we did a nice job of getting stops in that fourth quarter and then taking care of the basketball on the offensive end and getting a good shot. You string a couple of those possessions together and good things happen."

Macy Richardson led the way for Sterling with 21 points while Dakotah Ludemann had 19 points.

"We are led by some really good guards," Pfeiffer said of Richardson and Ludemann. "They do a great job of taking care of the basketball, scoring, playing defense and rebounding well. They set the tone with everything and when they're on their game, we're tough to beat."

Lauren Harms had nine points, Ellie Lafferty had four points and Ella Wingert had two points.

Sterling has goals of making a return trip to the state tournament this year and Pfeiffer likes how his team has progressed throughout the season.

They have four losses, including a season-opening loss to Falls City Sacred Heart as well as close losses to Diller-Odell, Johnson-Brock and Southern. They were able to avenge their loss to Southern last week.

"We've been up and down this year," Pfeiffer said. "I feel like we've had a few losses where we could have come out on top. I think we're starting to figure some things out and if we keep progressing, I feel like we can play with just about anybody."

Sterling will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Lewiston.

Sunland girls scores ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 53, FREEMAN 25 Elmwood-Murdock 21 7 16 9 -- 53 Freeman 3 3 7 12 -- 25 Elmwood-Murdock--Backemeyer 4, L. Frahm 7, B. Frahm 6, Hanes 1, Bacon 18, Zierott 4, Halferty 3, Vogler 2, Schmidt 8. Freeman--Winkle 6, Mahler 4, Holland 4, Eisenbarth 2, Reed 1, Hindera 8. MALCOLM 57, JCC 32 Malcolm 15 18 11 13 -- 57 Johnson Co. Central 6 3 12 11 -- 32 Malcolm--Schultz 2, Wondercheck 2, Babb 2, Denton 4, Sehi 3, Fortik 14, Sedlak 16, Brown 14. Johnson Co. Central--Berkebile 6, Sterup 4, Rother 4, Swanda 8, Albrecht 4, Straka 2, Harrifeld 4. NORRIS 37, BENNINGTON 36 Bennington 9 11 8 8 -- 36 Norris 9 9 8 11 -- 37 Bennington--Melton 2, E. Reinoehl 4, Boyes 5, A. Reinoehl 4, Cornett 4, Dick 6, John 6, Mack 5. Norris--Keetle 4, Waters 5, Kircher 6, White 11, Jelenik 11. PALMYRA 32, WILBER-CLATONIA 22 Palmyra 5 5 11 11 -- 32 Wilber-Clatonia 4 3 4 11 -- 22 Palmyra--Chambers 2, Ball 3, Havranek 6, Walter 11, Busch 6, Martin 4. Wilber-Clatonia--Woerner 4, Vogel 2, Musil 4, Oliver 10, Ehlers 2.

