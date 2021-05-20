Lady Jets win Class D State Championship

The Sterling girls track and field team brought home a Class D State Championship on Thursday.
The Lady Jets finished with 36 total points at the NSAA State Meet at Omaha Burke, which two points better than runner-up Humphrey St. Francis's 34 points. Fullerton and Pender were just behind with 33 and 32 points respectively.
After winning a state championship in the triple jump on Wednesday, Sterling sophomore Macy Richardson picked up two more state titles in both hurdle events on Thursday.
Richardson finished with a time of 15.36 to win the 100-hurdes while also winning the 300-hurdles with a time of 46.18. Richadson also finished ninth in the long jump with a jump of 15-06.50.
Dakota Ludemann earned points for the Lady Jets on Thursday. She finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.85 and finished seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.81.
Lauren Harms finished 14th in the discus with a throw of 103-00 and Daniel Janssen finished 16th in the same event with a throw of 101-03.
The Sterling 400-relay team of Ellie Lafferty, Sierra Goracke, Katy Boldt and Dakotah Ludemann finished 10th with a time of 52.82.
For the Pawnee City boys, Kaden Lang finished 15th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.23 while Jacob Lytle finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.19.
The Indian 1,600-relay team of Andy Maloley, Kaden Lang, Kyle Gyhra and Jacob Lytle finished fifth with a time of 3:34.27.
For the Pawnee City girls, Austin Branch finished runner-up in the discus with a throw of 121-01 while Sierra deKoning competed in the high jump and finished ninth with a jump of 4-11. Emily Lytle finished 11th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:47.67.
For the Diller-Odell girls, Madeline Swanson finished 10th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.93. Skylar Pretzer finished eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.07.
The Lady Griffin 1,600-relay team of Skylar Pretzer, Lilly Swanson, Mallory Denner and Madeline Swanson finished sixth with a time of 4:20.80.
For the Diller-Odell boys, Austin Jurgens finished 15th in the shot put with a throw of 44-04.
For the Meridian boys, Corin Paul finished ninth in the triple jump with a jump of 40-08.25.
For the Meridian girls, Kaylee Pribyl finished 11th in the long jump with a jump of 15-01.
For the HTRS boys, Ethan Dierberger finished 10th in the pole vault with a vault of 12-00. Will Stalder finished 16th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.24.
The NSAA State Track and Field Meet will resume on Friday and Saturday with Class B and Class C. Beatrice High School has 13 athletes competing at the event.