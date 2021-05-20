Lady Jets win Class D State Championship

The Sterling girls track and field team brought home a Class D State Championship on Thursday.

The Lady Jets finished with 36 total points at the NSAA State Meet at Omaha Burke, which two points better than runner-up Humphrey St. Francis's 34 points. Fullerton and Pender were just behind with 33 and 32 points respectively.

After winning a state championship in the triple jump on Wednesday, Sterling sophomore Macy Richardson picked up two more state titles in both hurdle events on Thursday.

Richardson finished with a time of 15.36 to win the 100-hurdes while also winning the 300-hurdles with a time of 46.18. Richadson also finished ninth in the long jump with a jump of 15-06.50.

Dakota Ludemann earned points for the Lady Jets on Thursday. She finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.85 and finished seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.81.

Lauren Harms finished 14th in the discus with a throw of 103-00 and Daniel Janssen finished 16th in the same event with a throw of 101-03.

The Sterling 400-relay team of Ellie Lafferty, Sierra Goracke, Katy Boldt and Dakotah Ludemann finished 10th with a time of 52.82.