Lady Jets win D1 District Track Meet

The Sterling Lady Jets ran away with the D1 District Championship Wednesday at Pawnee City.

Sterling finished with 114 total team points, which beat Pawnee City's 80 points and Exeter-Milligan's 66 points. Falls City Sacred Heat was fourth with 64 points and Meridian was fifth with 57 points.

Macy Richardson led the way for Sterling. She qualified for state in the 100-hurdles with a first place time of 16.04 while also qualifying in the 300-hurdles with a first place time of 47.04. She qualified in the triple jump with a first place jump of 35-02 and qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 15-11.50.

Dakotah Ludemann qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a first place time of 12.54. She also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 26.74.

Danielle Janssen qualified in the discus for the Lady Jets with a second place throw of 112-07 and Emma Harms qualified in the shot put with a second place throw of 35-01. Lauren Harms also qualified in the discus.

The Lady Jets' 400-relay team of Ellie Lafferty, Sierra Goracke, Katy Boldt and Dakotah Ludemann finished first with a time of 53.24, qualifying them for state.