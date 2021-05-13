Lady Jets win D1 District Track Meet

The Sterling Lady Jets ran away with the D1 District Championship Wednesday at Pawnee City.
Sterling finished with 114 total team points, which beat Pawnee City's 80 points and Exeter-Milligan's 66 points. Falls City Sacred Heat was fourth with 64 points and Meridian was fifth with 57 points.
Macy Richardson led the way for Sterling. She qualified for state in the 100-hurdles with a first place time of 16.04 while also qualifying in the 300-hurdles with a first place time of 47.04. She qualified in the triple jump with a first place jump of 35-02 and qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 15-11.50.
Dakotah Ludemann qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a first place time of 12.54. She also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 26.74.
Danielle Janssen qualified in the discus for the Lady Jets with a second place throw of 112-07 and Emma Harms qualified in the shot put with a second place throw of 35-01. Lauren Harms also qualified in the discus.
The Lady Jets' 400-relay team of Ellie Lafferty, Sierra Goracke, Katy Boldt and Dakotah Ludemann finished first with a time of 53.24, qualifying them for state.
The Pawnee City girls were led by Austin Branch, who qualified for state in the discus with a first place throw of 123-08 and also in the shot put with a first place throw of 37-01.
Sierra de Koning qualified for state in the high jump for the Lady Indians with a first place jump of 5-01 while Mallory Branek qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run with a second place time of 13.55.17. Emily Lytle qualified for state in the 1,600-meter run.
The Pawnee City 3,200-relay team of Mallory Branek, Olivia Gottula, Madison Lytle and Emily Lytle also qualified for state.
Meridian's Kaylee Pribyl qualified for state in the long jump with a first place jump of 16-06.75 and the pole vault with a first place vault of 10-00. She also qualified in the 100-meter dash.
Kailyn Paul also qualified for the Lady Mustangs with a second place finish in the triple jump with a jump of 32-05.25.
Diller-Odell's Madeline Swanson qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:30.67 while also qualifying in the pole vault with a second place vault of 9-00. Skylar Pretzer qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 12.59. Pretzer also qualified in the 200-meter dash.
The Lady Griffins' 1,600-meter relay team of Skylar Pretzer, Lilly Swanson, Mallory Denner and Madeline Swanson finished first with a time of 4:19.42, qualifying them for state.
HTRS' Natalie Novak qualified for state in the 100-hurdles with a second place time of 17.02. She also qualified in the triple jump.
In the boys standings, the Sterling Jets finished second. There team total of 105 points was just shy of team champion Falls City Sacred Heart's first place total of 113. Pawnee City was third with 82, Johnson-Brock was fourth with 49 and Diller-Odell was fifth with 38.
Sterling was led by Sam Boldt, who qualified for state in long jump with a first place jump of 20-05.50 and the triple jump with a first place jump of 41-02.. He also qualified in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 11.45.
Andrew Harms qualified in the 3,200-meter run for Sterling with a first place time of 11:11.29. Wyatt Rathe qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 19-03. Derek Buss qualified in the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 23.44. Buss also qualified in the 100-meter dash. Andrew Richardson and Tanner McDonald both qualified for state in the discus.
Pawnee City's Jacob Lytle qualified for state in the 400-meter dash with a first place time of 51.63. He also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 23.45.
Kaden Lang qualified in the 800-meter run with a first place time of 2:05.57 while Simon Osborne qualified in the discus with a first place throw of 158-11.
Pawnee City's 3,200-meter relay team of Kaden Lang, Bryce Gyhra, Kyle Gyhra and Jacob Lytle finished first with a time of 8:37.16, which qualified them for state.
Their 1,600-meter relay team of Andy Maloley, Kyle Gyhra, Kaden Lang and Jacob Lytle finished first with a time of 3:35.49, qualifying them for state.
Diller-Odell's Austin Jurgens qualified for state in the discus with a second place throw of 141-10 and the shot put with a second place throw of 45-02.50.
The Diller-Odell 3,200-relay team of Tristan Rosenbaugh, Korey Theye, Jacob Meyer and Zeke Jones also qualified for state.
HTRS' Ethan Dierberger qualified for state in the pole vault with a first place vault of 12-00. Jayden McNealy qualified for state in the 100-meter dash for the Titans and Will Stalder qualified for state in the 800-meter run.
Meridian's Corin Paul qualified in the triple jump with a second place jump of 40-00.75.
The Class D portion of the NSAA State Track Meet will take place Wednesday and Thursday mornings at Omaha Burke High School.
For results from Class B and C districts, see Saturday's Daily Sun.