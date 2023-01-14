Lady Mustangs win MUDECAS B Division Championship

The Meridian girls are starting to make a habit of winning MUDECAS Championships.

On Friday, the Lady Mustangs captured the MUDECAS B Division championship with a 41-25 win over Lewiston at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

It’s the same division they won in the MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament in September and they were able to carry that momentum all the way to a state tournament berth.

Meridian coach Robert Schropfer chalked up Friday night’s win to solid defense. The two teams had previously played this season and the outcome was much closer. Schropfer said Katelyn Sanders and Meagan Sanders 95 percent of their points.

“So we just keyed on those two all night,” Schropfer said. “We did not want them to get shots and we tried to wear them down a little bit and make them work hard to get the ball. I thought defensively is where it all started.”

Meridian jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter behind four points from Jaylee Sobotka, four points from Jaslyn Ward and a basket each from Taelyn Filipi and McKenzie Hofstetter.

Meridian’s bench then provided a boost in the second quarter as the Mustangs extended their lead. Kaira Niederklein scored six points off the bench while Ana Dimas added a three pointer. Meridian led 23-7 at the half.

Schropfer said he’s happy with his bench production.

“We’re very balanced,” Schropfer said. “We don’t know from night to night who is going to be our leading scorer. That’s what makes us tough. You can’t just key on one or two players. All eight players are capable of scoring and all have been our leading scorer this year.”

Meridian maintained a 33-13 lead after three quarters. Lewiston tried to make a run in the fourth quarter, cutting their deficit to 14, but the Mustangs would hang on for the 41-25 win.

Ward led the way for Meridian with 12 points while Niederklein and Sobotka had six points each. Kaylee Pribyl, Filipi and Dimas had four points each, Jaala Stewart had three points and McKenzie Hofstetter had two points.

Lewiston was led by Carleigh Weyers’ nine points while Meagan Sanders had seven, Katelyn Sanders had six and Jenna Anderson had two points.

Meridian improves to 10-4 on the season.

Schropfer hopes his team can do something similar to what the volleyball team did earlier this year and use MUDECAS as a momentum booster.

“At times we can play really well and are a very solid team,” Schropfer said. “But offensively, I still thought we left 10 to 12 points where I thought we had an easy basket. If we make those easy baskets, I feel like we can play with anybody. But if we don’t make those, then teams like Sterling and Johnson-Brock are going to score points and it will be tough to get them. I think it’s there, we just have to relax and finish.”

The Lewiston girls fall to 9-3 on the season.

*The MUDECAS Girls A Division championship between Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock was not over by press time Friday night. For those results, see Tuesday’s Daily Sun or visit us at beatricedailysun.com

Friday MUDECAS Girls Scores

A Third Place

BDS 44, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 41 2OT

BDS 13 2 10 9 6 4 — 44

Parkview 11 6 10 7 6 1 — 41

BDS — Kadel 17, Schlegel 6, Sliva 1, Miller 2, Hudson 18

Parkview — Paul 2, Cabrales 3, Minatti 14, Pastrelo 8, dos Santos 14

B Third place

PALMYRA 35, EXETER-MILLIGAN 26

B Consolation

HTRS 48, TRI COUNTY 41

HTRS 11 11 17 9 — 48

Tri County 7 10 12 12 — 41

HTRS — Bohling 3, Bstanding 6, Glathar 15, Bredemeier 6, Bowen 3, McNealy 15

Tri County — Scherling 5, Strein 7, Siems 7, Clark 5, I Peters 5, E Peters 4, Gronemeyer 4, Scherling 2, Washburn 2