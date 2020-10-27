Lady O advances to subdistrict final

FIRTH --Beatrice defeated Nebraska City for the second time in less than a week to advance to the finals of the B-4 Subdistrict.

The Lady O won in straight sets 26-24, 25-13, 26-24 at Norris High School.

With the win, Beatrice advances to play top seeded Norris Wednesday night in the subdistrict final. That match is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said it's tough to beat any team twice in a row and Nebraska City proved that Tuesday night.

"They really gave us a battle and I'm proud of Nebraska City and how they've improved over the years," Carper said. "This is one of the best Nebraska City teams I've seen in years, so we knew it would be a battle and it ended up being just that."

In the first set, neither team led by more than two points until Nebraska City opened a 21-18 lead. Kaitlyn Church sparked a 4-0 run for Beatrice with a block and a kill to give Beatrice a 22-21 lead.

Nebraska City would score the next three points to take a 24-22 lead and were serving for match point. A kill by Church and three straight errors by Nebraska City allowed the Lady O to escape the first set with a 26-24 win.