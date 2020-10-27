Lady O advances to subdistrict final

FIRTH --Beatrice defeated Nebraska City for the second time in less than a week to advance to the finals of the B-4 Subdistrict.
The Lady O won in straight sets 26-24, 25-13, 26-24 at Norris High School.
With the win, Beatrice advances to play top seeded Norris Wednesday night in the subdistrict final. That match is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said it's tough to beat any team twice in a row and Nebraska City proved that Tuesday night.
"They really gave us a battle and I'm proud of Nebraska City and how they've improved over the years," Carper said. "This is one of the best Nebraska City teams I've seen in years, so we knew it would be a battle and it ended up being just that."
In the first set, neither team led by more than two points until Nebraska City opened a 21-18 lead. Kaitlyn Church sparked a 4-0 run for Beatrice with a block and a kill to give Beatrice a 22-21 lead.
Nebraska City would score the next three points to take a 24-22 lead and were serving for match point. A kill by Church and three straight errors by Nebraska City allowed the Lady O to escape the first set with a 26-24 win.
"Defense is what won things for us tonight," Carper said. "Being scrappy helped more than once and we had to be clicking on all cylinders tonight. This is subdistricts and you have to be clicking if you want to reach the second night."
Beatrice jumped on top of Nebraska City 9-4 early in the second set. Beatrice had five ace serves during that opening run, including three consecutive ace serves by Sadie Glynn, which forced a timeout.
Nebraska City was within three points at 12-9, but three straight points that included a kill from Chelsea Leners and an ace serve by Avery Gaertig made it 15-9 and forced another Nebraska City timeout.
Four straight points by the Lady O including another ace by Gaertig and a block by Ellie Jurgens made it 19-9. Beatrice would coast to the 25-13 win from there, extending their lead in the match to 2-0.
"The girls just had confidence in the second set and they were really gelling," Carper said. "We have occasionally lacked confidence in ourselves during the season, but not tonight. Our defense again was big because we came out with some blocks early on."
The third set was similar to the first set in that neither team would gain much of an advantage throughout.
Nebraska City led 22-21 before Gaertig and Jaiden Coudeyras came away with consecutive kills to give the Lady O a 23-22 lead.
Nebraska City took a timeout and then scored two straight points out of the timeout to make it 24-23.
The Lady O ended the set on a 3-0 run. Leners and Church combined for a block to make it 25-24 and Coudeyras put the set away with an ace serve to make it 26-24.
Beatrice previously played Norris in a triangular just a week ago and lost in straight sets 25-10, 25-10. Carper said they have to be ready for a fast game against the Titans.
"We have to be fast," Carper said. "We don't have to do the same fast offense, but we have to be fast on defense if we are going to hang with them. They are pretty solid and they're pretty tall and they move the ball around well, so we have to think fast and react fast
