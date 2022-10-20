Lady O beats Nebraska City in regular season finale

The Beatrice volleyball team wrapped up their regular season with a sweep of Nebraska City.

The Lady O won the match 25-21, 25-11, 25-13 Thursday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

It was a nice bounce back game for the Lady O after dropping two games on Tuesday to two of the best teams in the state -- Norris and Lincoln Lutheran.

"We can use a game like this to fine tune and polish some things going into subdistricts," said Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper. "A win brings confidence and many other positive things to the team."

Beatrice fell behind 4-1 in the first set, but rallied to tie it at 6-6. They then built a 14-11 lead, forcing a Nebraska City timeout.

The Lady O extended their lead to 19-14, forcing another timeout. Nebraska City got back to within two at 22-20, but Beatrice scored three of the next four points to win 25-21.

Emily Allen had four kills and a block during the first set while Annie Gleason had three kills and two blocks. Ellie Jurgens had three kills, Sophie Gleason had two kills and Kiera Busboom and Avery Martin had one kill each.

Beatrice jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the second set before scoring nine of the next 12 points to build their lead to 19-10. They went on to win the set 25-11.

Sophie Gleason had four kills and two ace serves in the second set. Busboom had three kills and a block. Martin had two kills while Annie Gleason and Allen had one kill each.

The third set was tight early, but with Beatrice leading 8-7, two kills by Jurgens and two ace serves by Busboom extended the lead to 12-7.

Nebraska City ended the run with a point, but Beatrice came back with seven straight points making it 20-8. They coasted to the 25-13 win from there.

Martin had six kills in the third set while Allen had five kills. Jurgens had three kills and two ace serves while Annie Gleason had three kills and two blocks.

Carper said it's great to have multiple attackers contributing.

"We are pretty even across the board, so teams can't pinpoint on one of our girls," Carper said. "We have multiple threats, which is a great thing to have. The kids have stepped up as attackers. The numbers are evenly spread, we just have to polish up some things offensively."

Subdistricts will now be played on Tuesday. Beatrice, who finishes the regular season with a 12-16 record, will be the No. 3 seed in the B5 Subdistrict and they will play second-seeded Crete (16-17) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Norris High Schools.

The winner will play top-seeded Norris (26-7) immediately after.

"We lost to Crete at home, but that was a couple months ago," Carper said. "I'm sure they're better, but we're better, too, so I'm sure that will be a battle. They've got some great athletes, but we have to focus on Crete and not look ahead."