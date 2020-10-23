Lady O beats Nebraska City

The Beatrice volleyball team wrapped up their regular season with a four set win over Nebraska City on Thursday.

The Lady O won the match 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Kaitlyn Church led the way for the Lady O offense wtih 13 kills while Hailey Schaaf had eight kills and Chelsea Leners had six kills. Avery Gaertig, Mak Hatcliff and Ellie Jurgens had five kills each while Kiera Busboom had one kill. Busboom also had 28 assists.

From the service line, Beatrice had 11 ace serves. Mak Hatliff had four aces while Kiera Busboom had three aces. Gaertig had two aces while Jurgens and Church had one ace each.

Defensively, Schaaf was in on 11 blocks while Busboom, Leners and Church were in on four blocks each. Gaertig and Jurgens were in on one block each. Hatcliff had 34 digs while Sadie Glynn had 13 digs.

Beatrice finishes their season with a 15-13 record.

The Lady O will be the No. 2 seed in the B-4 Subdistrict, which starts on Tuesday and will be hosted by top-seeded Norris.

Beatrice will play Nebraska City (10-20) again as the Lady Pioneers have earned the No. 3 seed in the district. They will play at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Norris.