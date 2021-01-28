Lady O beats Platteview in overtime.

It took overtime for the Beatrice girls basketball team to get past a sharp shooting Platteview team Thursday in the semifinals of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.
The Lady O defeated Platteview 46-42 in overtime at the Ozone in Beatrice, advancing them to the championship game against Wahoo on Saturday.
The game was tied 42-42 after regulation, Beatrice's defense clamped down and held Platteview scoreless in overtime. Mak Hatcliff had all four of Beatrice's points in overtime, including a deep three pointer that gave Beatrice the lead.
Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said Platteview is a well-coached team that gave them their best shot.
"You know you're going to have to play well against a team like that," Weeks said. "And when that team comes out shooting that well, it makes it even harder. We tried to make some adjustments and our girls were good enough to find a way to get it to overtime and then get the win."
Hatcliff had 26 points in the game, including several clutch three pointers and the eventual game winner midway through overtime. She stayed in the game during the overtime period despite still favoring an ankle that she injured earlier in the season.
"She's a fun player to coach," Weeks said. "She's has somebody in her grill everywhere she goes which makes it hard for her to get a look sometimes, but she made some big plays. At first they tried to pack their defense in and she hit some deep threes. They adjusted to that and then she got some more looks inside. Man, she did a really good job tonight."
Platteview scored 19 points in the first quarter against the usually potent Beatrice defnese. They started the game with a three pointer but Mak Hatcliff answered with a basket off an assist from Nevaeh Martinez. Platteview hit another three pointer to make it 6-2.
A three pointer by Beatrice's Chelsea Leners and a fast break lay up by Mak Hatlcliff gave Beatrice their first lead of the game at 7-6, but eight straight points by Platteview made it 14-7.
Mak Hatcliff scored five straight points to make it a two points game. Platteview scored five of the last seven points of the first quarter to make it 19-14 after one.
Mak Hatcliff opened the second quarter with a three pointer, but Platteview answered with a three pointer. Baskets by Leners, Martinez and Mak Hatcliff capped the low scoring second quarter, giving Beatrice a 23-22 lead at the half.
Platteview immediately regained the lead with the first basket of the third quarter, but Riley Schwisow answered with a basket off an assist from Martinez to make it 25-24.
Platteview then went on a 9-0 run to make it 33-25. Baskets by Schwisow and Hailey Schaaf made it 33-29, but Platteview capped the third quarter scoring with a free throw to make it 34-29 going into the fourth.
Martinez opened the fourth quarter with a basket, but Platteview answered to maintain at 36-31. Three pointers by Mak Hatcliff and Morgan Mahoney and another basket by Mak Hatcliff off a curl cut gave the Lady O a 39-36 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Platteview came back with four straight points to take a one poin tlead, but a deep three pointer by Mak Hatcliff made it 42-40. Platteview immediately tied it back up with one minute remaining in the game. After a timeout, Mak Hatcliff would get an off-balanced shot up at the buzzer, but it missed its mark, forcing overtime.
There was very little scoring in the overtime period Mak Hatcliff hit another deep three pointer to give the Lady O a 45-42 lead. As it turns out, that would be all the Lady O would need as they would shut out Platteview in the extra period. Mak Hatcliff made one more free throw down the stretch to make the final score 46-42.
Weeks said he didn't think they had their best defensive effort Thursday night, especially early -- but happy how they finished.
"They shot the ball well early, but we were able to pick things up and start getting a lot of stops later in the game," Weeks said. "We'll keep working on it, but sometimes some teams are going to hit some shots and you have to adjust to that."
In addition to Mak Hatcliff's 26 points, Schwisow had six, Leners had five, Martinez had four, Mahoney had three and Schaaf had two.
Beatrice will travel to to play top-seeded Wahoo Saturday night for the Trailblazer Conference Championship.
"This was a game we are glad to win and we can learn a lot from it," Weeks said. "Hopefully we will learn from it and go win a championship on Saturday."