Lady O beats Platteview in overtime.

It took overtime for the Beatrice girls basketball team to get past a sharp shooting Platteview team Thursday in the semifinals of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

The Lady O defeated Platteview 46-42 in overtime at the Ozone in Beatrice, advancing them to the championship game against Wahoo on Saturday.

The game was tied 42-42 after regulation, Beatrice's defense clamped down and held Platteview scoreless in overtime. Mak Hatcliff had all four of Beatrice's points in overtime, including a deep three pointer that gave Beatrice the lead.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said Platteview is a well-coached team that gave them their best shot.

"You know you're going to have to play well against a team like that," Weeks said. "And when that team comes out shooting that well, it makes it even harder. We tried to make some adjustments and our girls were good enough to find a way to get it to overtime and then get the win."

Hatcliff had 26 points in the game, including several clutch three pointers and the eventual game winner midway through overtime. She stayed in the game during the overtime period despite still favoring an ankle that she injured earlier in the season.