Lady O beats Platteview, Orangemen fall

PLATTEVIEW -- The Beatrice girls basketball team played their first game in a new conference on Tuesday and came away with a win.
The Lady O beat Trailblazer Conference foe Platteview 49-27 Tuesday night at Platteview High School.
Beatrice jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and then maintained a 20-13 lead at half time.
The Lady O then outscored Platteview 18-6 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 38-19, allowing them to coast to the 49-27 win in the fourth quarter.
Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 22 points while Nevaeh Martinez had 19 points. Morgan Mahoney and Addie Hatcliff had three points each while Reganne Henning had two points.
The Beatrice girls are now 2-1 on the season and will be in action again Saturday when they travel to Omaha Roncalli lead.
The Beatrice boys left a 10 point half time lead slip away Tuesday night. The Orangemen fell to Platteview 70-62 at Platteview High School.
Beatrice led 18-17 after the first quarter before extending their lead to 38-28 at half time.
Platteview outscored Beatrice 17-11 in the third quarter and 25-13 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 70-62 come-from-behind win.
Elliot Jurgens led the way for the Orangemen with 22 points while Devin Smith had 17 and Tucker Timmerman had 15. Kaden Glynn had four points while Bennett Crandall and Jace Pethoud had two points each.
Platteview's Connor Millikan had 35 points in the game.
Beatrice is now 3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Omaha Roncalli, the team that eliminated the Orangemen in last year's district final before going on to finish Class B State runner-up.
Other Sunland scores
Boys
CENTENNIAL 52, FAIRBURY 38
Centennial 10 20 10 12 -- 52
Fairbury 11 5 14 8 -- 38
Centennial--Bargen 24, Gierhan 11, Zimmer 8, Ma. Nisly 6, Mi. Nisly 3.
Fairbury--Starr 14, Smith 13, Grizzle 8, Novotny 3.
DILLER-ODELL 54, JOHNSON-BROCK 37
Diller-Odell 14 18 8 14 -- 54
Johnson-Brock 11 9 11 6 -- 37
Diller-Odell--Meyer 19, Jurgens 18, Lyons 5, Cooper 4, Mohr, 3 Sutton 3, Faxon 2.
Johnson-Brock--Fossenberger 15, Parriot 8, Behrens 5, Cash 4, Pelican 3, Otterman 1, Bohling 1.
FALLS CITY SH 57, LEWISTON 31
Lewiston 4 12 7 8 -- 31
Falls City SH 8 15 18 16 -- 57
Lewiston -- Christen 15, Barker 13, Gonzalez 3
Falls City SH -- DNR
FREEMAN 58, HTRS 36
HTRS 6 8 6 16 -- 36
Freeman 15 13 16 14 -- 58
HTRS--Kodecka 2, Knudsen 14, Plaser 6, Schaardt 12, Joy 2.
Freeman--Ruse 17, Niles 4, Currze 9, Ruse 10, Vetrovsky 9, Wallman 3. Osterhaus 4, Delhay 2.
LOURDES CC 58, PAWNEE CITY 32
Pawnee City 14 5 4 9 -- 32
Lourdes CC 20 9 18 11 -- 58
Pawnee City--stats not provided.
Lourdes CC--Benedict 3, Howard 3, Miller 17, Lee 5, Kearney 5, Baumert 7, Beccard 2, Tesarek 2, Walton 10, Funke 4.
Girls
CENTENNIAL 29, FAIRBURY 27
Centennial 5 9 8 7 -- 29
Fairbury 2 11 4 10 -- 27
Centennial--Hirschfeld 14, Opfer 4, Green 3, Dey 3, Stuhr 2, Ziegler 2, Nisly 1.
Fairbury--Tracy 12, Ohlde 8, McCord 7.
DILLER-ODELL 36, JOHNSON-BROCK 29
Johnson-Brock 3 7 11 8 -- 29
Diller-Odell 10 5 9 12 -- 36
Johnson-Brock--Sandfort 21, Rasmussen 2, Knippelmeyer 1, Buchmeier 5.
Diller-Odell--Meyerle 5, A. Heidemann 10, Swanson 7, Deaner 6, K. Heidemann 6, Schultis 2.
FALLS CITY SH 57, LEWISTON 15
Lewiston 3 2 3 7 -- 15
Falls City SH 19 12 20 6 -- 57
Lewiston--K. Sanders 10, Weyers 3, M. Sanders 2.
Falls City SH--Vonderschmidt 12, Magdanz 9, Simon 9, Wertenberger 8, Witt 6, Littrel 4, Bippes 4, Keller 4, Malone 1.
FREEMAN 36, HTRS 31
HTRS 5 10 5 11 -- 31
Freeman 10 10 5 11 -- 36
HTRS--Glathar 9, Shafer 8, Schaardt 3, Leech 4, Zimmerlias 2, Novak 5.
Freeman--Anderson 3, Haner 8, Idevs 6, Boyer 4, Winkle 3, Niles 12.
LOURDES CCC 60, PAWNEE CITY 19
Pawnee City 2 1 11 5 -- 19
Lourdes CC 22 15 20 3 -- 60
Pawnee City--Tegtmeier 2. M. Branek 2, deKonig 6, Branch 7, M. Branek 2.
Lourdes CC--Fulton 8, Em. Heng 8, El. Heng 8, Ragland 4, Meyer 15, Gay 1, Fulton 9, Madison 2, McGowen 5.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!