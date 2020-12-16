Lady O beats Platteview, Orangemen fall

PLATTEVIEW -- The Beatrice girls basketball team played their first game in a new conference on Tuesday and came away with a win.

The Lady O beat Trailblazer Conference foe Platteview 49-27 Tuesday night at Platteview High School.

Beatrice jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and then maintained a 20-13 lead at half time.

The Lady O then outscored Platteview 18-6 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 38-19, allowing them to coast to the 49-27 win in the fourth quarter.

Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 22 points while Nevaeh Martinez had 19 points. Morgan Mahoney and Addie Hatcliff had three points each while Reganne Henning had two points.

The Beatrice girls are now 2-1 on the season and will be in action again Saturday when they travel to Omaha Roncalli lead.

The Beatrice boys left a 10 point half time lead slip away Tuesday night. The Orangemen fell to Platteview 70-62 at Platteview High School.

Beatrice led 18-17 after the first quarter before extending their lead to 38-28 at half time.